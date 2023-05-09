Frankie Bridge amazes in £34 broderie midi dress - and it's guaranteed to sell out

When Frankie Bridge recommends a stylish highstreet buy, it's always a smash hit - but her new summer dress may be one of her most shoppable looks yet.

The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous broderie midi dress from New Look, and it was an instant hit with fans. And for less than £35, it's definitely worth snapping up while you still can.

The floaty midi dress features a square neckline, tie straps and a fit-and-flare silhouette, perfectly finished with broderie frill detailing. We think the New Look piece will make the perfect wardrobe staple for spring and summer, and it's also available in white, pink, and red.

We recommend teaming Frankie's midi with a pair of trainers and a lightweight jacket for an effortless daywear look or opt for pastel-coloured heels and a matching clutch to elevate the spring style.

Frankie shared a stunning snap of herself in her new dress as part of her #FrankiesFaves, where the former The Saturdays singer showcases her top high-street fashion picks of the week.

Following with an Instagram reel where the star modelled her new pieces, Frankie captioned the post: "A pop of colour for spring, and some of my fave midi/maxi styles right now. A few of these options are available in petite/ alternative colours!"

Fans headed to the comments to make a case for their favourite pieces. One follower wrote: "So many pretty options!" Whilst another added: "You always look so stylish and classy."

Frankie's highstreet buys always catch the attention of her followers, and the 34-year-old had shoppers rushing to H&M last week to pick up her fitted lace dress, along with her crochet midi dress from New Look.

And it's not just her fashion that's been causing a stir. Frankie unveiled the hair tool that she swears by for creating her voluminous waves, and the star caused the £12 heatless curls set to sell like hotcakes.

Don't walk, run to pick up Frankie's £33 summer dress before it sells out.

