Holly Willoughby's £40 M&S summer shoes need to be seen to be believed

Holly Willoughby never fails to impress with her stylish fashion choices, and her incredible new shoes are a must-have for summer.

The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to debut her Marks & Spencer leather mules, which come in the most amazing lime green shade. Thankfully, the summer shoes are still in stock, and they're available in beige and tangerine orange, too.

© Instagram Holly sent fans wild with her classy springtime ensemble

The leather mules feature a square open-toe, with a wide fit and an elegant kitten heel. The versatile style can be teamed with just about any outfit, and we recommend opting for a floral midi dress and a denim jacket for an elevated daywear look, or style the heels with jeans and a shirt for a sophisticated evening ensemble.

Holly, who has been a Marks & Spencer ambassador since 2018, shared a gorgeous snap of herself on Instagram as she posed in the lime green shoes. The mother-of-three wore a fitted short suit that was also from M&S, which perfectly complemented her vibrant footwear.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter



The star looked so sunkissed as she posed for the camera, with her choppy blonde locks styled in voluminous waves. Holly accessoried simply with a pair of delicate gold huggie earrings, opting for her signature soft makeup look consisting of a flutter of black mascara, a touch of rosy blush and a pink lip.

Holly captioned the post: "A pop of colour is the perfect addition to this beautiful tailored suit."

It's not just Holly that's been loving the M&S heels. The mules have received glowing reviews from shoppers, with one happy customer writing: "I love the wide fit. A must for all outfits. Very comfortable and nice heel height. Need to get the other colours."

Whilst another added: "Really lovely colour, the leather is soft and they really feel comfortable to wear. The heel height is great, especially the shape of the heel."

It's not the first time that the This Morning has had fans rushing to M&S to shop her looks. Holly caused mass-sellouts of her £55 leather-heeled sandals - and the gorgeous studded shoes are now available in gold.

Whether you're looking for the perfect footwear for your upcoming holiday or are hunting for a staple pair of heels to wear all summer, you'll want to snap up Holly's £40 heels before they sell out. See you at the checkout!

NOW SHOP

Holly Willoughby doesn't wear fake tan but she does swear by this glowing body makeup

Trouser suits are huge for 2023 - these are the 22 suits to wear for any occasion

Holly Willoughby just dropped her first ever beauty kit - and you can shop it for £59

20 stylish strappy sandals for 2023: From black to white, nude & gold