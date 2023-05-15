Holly Willoughby stuns in pink silky blouse that Princess Kate would love

Holly and the Princess of Wales are both fans of LK Bennett

What do Holly Willoughby and Princess Kate have in common? They share so many of the same favourite fashion brands, one of which is premium British high street label LK Bennett.

On Monday, Holly hosted This Morning wearing a pink blouse by the brand and fans were rushing to find out where it was from. Despite its £169 price tag, the stunning piece is selling fast. So if you want to get your hands on it, don’t wait around.

Combining vintage charm with a contemporary feel, the Sonya blouse is made from a beautiful silky crepe material. The seventies-inspired shirt has a long, rounded collar, mini puff detail to the shoulders, pearl buttons and long sleeves with elegant tapered cuffs.

The soft pink shade is lovely for the new season and it would pair just as perfectly with tailored trousers like Holly’s or statement tweed shorts á la LK Bennett.

The TV star completed the look with a pair of black heeled Gianvito Rossi pumps and her hair styled in her signature waves. Sharing the outfit to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Morning Monday!!! See you on @thismorning at 10am… @imacelebrity Legend @myleeneklass is on the show today … #hwstyle trousers by @sandroparis and shirt by @lkbennettlondon" adding sparkle emojis.

Holly wears an LK Bennett blouse and Sandro trousers

Holly’s outfit comes just days after she shared a photoshoot of her latest edit with M&S. The mum-of-three is loving tailored pieces at the moment, and could be seen posing against a wall wearing a white blazer with matching shorts and a pair of statement yellow heels.

Available in sizes 6-24, the trending pieces are so affordable - retailing at Marks & Spencer for £49.50 and £29.50 respectively.

Holly Willoughby wears a white M&S blazer and matching shorts with colour-pop heels

Cut with a high-waist in a light crepe fabric, the shorts feature a comfy elasticated waistband and two side pockets. Chic and practical, one review says: "These shorts are fabulous. The material is quite heavy and hangs really well. They do not crease so great for my holiday. I was so so pleased that I bought all the colours including the animal print."

The matching blazer is also a bestseller. Made from the same lightweight material, it’s fully lined with 3/4 length ruched sleeves, flap pockets and peaked lapels. It has hundreds of glowing reviews, with one writing: "Lovely length and really flattering. Looks good with jeans or with more tailored trousers."

NOW SHOP

11 best satin shirts you need for spring

Holly Willoughby wows in stunning tailored M&S suit you might have missed

13 pretty tops to elevate your jeans this spring