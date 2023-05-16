Holly Willoughby looks phenomenal in the dreamiest pink floral dress - and it's going to sell out fast

Holly Willoughby brightened up our screens on Tuesday in the most amazing floral dress - and we need it for our spring wardrobe immediately.

The This Morning presenter looked absolutely stunning in the Nobody's Child pink midi dress which featured the prettiest flower print. The £59 floral frock is still available to shop, but it's guaranteed to fly off the shelves.

The feminine midi dress features romantic puffed sleeves and a keyhole back, finished with a curved waist seam that's so flattering on the figure. The satin design means that the dress would look just as amazing teamed with heels for a glam evening look as it would with a pair of trainers, so it will make the perfect wardrobe staple for the warmer months.

Holly teamed the Nobody's Child frock with a pair of neutral suede heels, letting the vibrant dress do the talking with minimal accessories. The mother-of-three styled her blonde locks in her signature loose waves which beautifully framed her face, with a soft glam makeup look consisting of a touch of rosy blush, a stroke of mascara and a light rouge lip. Amazing!

The star took to Instagram to show off her latest look, and fans headed straight to the comments to share their admiration for the pretty floral dress.

One follower wrote: "Beautiful dress, you look amazing!" While another added: "Pretty in pink." A third fan added: "Looking gorgeous as always Holly."

Holly's dress may be almost sold out, but Nobody's Child has a similar style for just £31.

It's not just Holly's Nobody's Child dress that caught the attention of fans. The 42-year-old had shoppers rushing to M&S on Monday to pick up her pink satin suit after the star posted a stunning photo of herself posing in the smart two-piece. If that wasn't enough, Holly showcased her new £40 M&S shoes that are just perfect for summer.

If you want to grab Holly's floral dress for your summer wardrobe you'll need to add it to your basket fast, as it's already selling like hotcakes!

NOW SHOP

Holly Willoughby's best floral dresses: from Warehouse to & Other Stories

17 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe

Holly Willoughby doesn't wear fake tan but she does swear by this glowing body makeup