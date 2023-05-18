Nicole Scherzinger ups the ante in glittering sheer dress that will make your jaw drop

The Masked Singer US star was 'nude, sparkly and feathery' in a glittering dress for the final

Nicole Scherzinger is no stranger to a glamorous moment. From show-stopping feathered gowns and scene-stealing embellished dresses, the Masked Singer judge never fails to dazzle her fans with her sartorial presence.

Pulling out all the stops for the Season Nine finale of Fox's The Masked Singer on Wednesday, the Pussycat Dolls star defied expectations in a fabulous sheer gown adorned with glittering crystals and a dramatic ostrich-feather train. Serving up old-school Hollywood glamor, Nicole wore her raven hair in a sleek high ponytail coiled into tumbling curls.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger gives fans a glittering glimpse at her showstopping dress

Nicole accessorized with Art Deco-inspired diamond drop earrings and pretty moonstone rings, dressing her nails with a vampy metallic manicure.

"What is nude, sparkly and feathery all around? Me at #TheMaskedSinger Season 9 Finale!" Nicole penned on Instagram, causing her fans to swoon over her goddess status.

© Instagram Nicole stole the spotlight in a larger-than-life feathered gown

"Nicole, you are so classy and beautiful. Will be watching you for sure tonight," one fan sweetly shared, as another added: "You're a real goddess." "ROYALTY" a third fan quipped, as others hailed Nicole as a "queen".

It's not the first time this month the songstress has donned a spellbinding dress. Nicole was amongst the stars chosen to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert, and the star didn't pass up the opportunity to serve in the style stakes.

The 44-year-old opted for a royal blue asymmetric strapless gown, which featured a sheer panel across the front with delicate glitter detailing. Accessorizing to perfection, Nicole opted for a sparkling silver necklace, with matching earrings and a selection of silver rings.

Nicole performed at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle

Nicole shared a carousel of shots from the royal event, captioning the post: "Fairytales do come true. Felt like a real-life warrior princess singing in front of Windsor Castle."

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger sizzles with blonde hair as fans say the same thing

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger blows fans away with jaw-dropping look inside $5million home

© Getty Nicole dazzled in a regal velvet gown

Lifting the lid on her care-free approach to dressing, Nicole formerly told Cosmopolitan: "Just do you. Just do you on your best day, whatever's going to make you feel the most confident", she said.

"Shine the brightest. Clothes are empowering; they're very strong statement pieces and bring out another side to you, like the boss side to you!"

READ MORE: Nicole Scherzinger looks flawless in intimate sun-soaked photos

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.