Holly Willoughby amazes in the most figure-flattering M&S floral dress - and it may be one of her best yet

Holly Willoughby never misses the mark with her gorgeous dress choices, but her new Marks & Spencer midi may be one of her best styles to date.

The This Morning presenter looked absolutely gorgeous in the linen square neck frock, which featured voluminous sleeves, and a frill tiered trim across the skirt. The fitted bodice of the dress creates the most figure-flattering silhouette, complete with the prettiest floral print.

Holly looked blooming lovely in the floral dress

If you want to channel Holly's flawless summer look, you're in luck. The M&S floral dress is still available to shop for £49.50, but you'll want to snap it fast if you love it.

The ultra-feminine midi dress is so versatile, and it would look just as lovely teamed with a pair of heels for summer occasions as it would styled with white sneakers and a leather jacket for a pretty daywear ensemble.

Get the Look

Holly took to Instagram to show off her latest summer look, teaming the flattering midi with a pair of Marks & Spencer silver strappy sandals.

The mother-of-three looked so glam with her hair styled in her signature loose waves, opting for a soft makeup look consisting of a glowing base, a touch of mascara and a pink glossy lip to round off the effortlessly stylish look.

The star captioned the post: "True Blue. You can never have too many printed dresses. This gorgeous style has rocketed to take the top spot as my new favourite."

It's not just Holly that loves the blooming lovely dress, the linen midi has also received impressive reviews from Marks & Spencer shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "Lovey dress, even nicer the photos, nice material and perfect for a summer wedding."

Another penned: "Very pretty dress. Perfect fit for me, length just right. Looks very fresh and summery."

RELATED: Holly Willoughby looks phenomenal in the dreamiest pink floral dress - and it's going to sell out fast

Holly has been an ambassador for Marks & Spencer since 2018, and the 42-year-old has showcased a range of gorgeous outfits since. Earlier this week, Holly gave us major wardrobe envy with her stunning pink suit, as well as sending fans rushing to M&S to shop her amazing mule sandals that are the perfect summer shoe.

You're going to have to hurry if you want Holly's favourite floral dress - and we're expecting mass sell-outs once again!

NOW SHOP

17 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe

Holly Willoughby doesn't wear fake tan but she does swear by this glowing body makeup

15 midi dresses you'll want to wear this summer