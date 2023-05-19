Molly-Mae Hague looks unreal in £28 slinky white maxi dress that's perfect for your summer vacation

Shoppers are going crazy for Molly-Mae's new PrettyLittleThing collection

It's no secret that Molly-Mae Hague has a wardrobe of dreams, and after the star showed off her latest collection with PrettyLittleThing - we're ready to shop it all right away.

The former Love Island star announced the release of new edit on Instagram, the Molly looked absolutely incredible as she posed in the stand-out piece of the collection, the PrettyLittleThing textured maxi dress.

Molly was absolutely glowing as she modelled the slinky number, and the £28 dress is absolutely perfect for holidays or special occasions.

The sheer maxi features textured detailing, with a flattering cowl neck and a fitted silhouette. We recommend teaming the dress with a pair of colourful strappy heels and a matching bag for a glam evening look, or opt for a pair of gold gladiator sandals and matching jewellery for a stylish summer ensemble.

Molly-Mae looked stunning in her first shoot since the star gave birth to her daughter Bambi back in January, who she shares with her fellow Love Island star Tommy Fury.

The new mum wore her signature long blonde hair in effortless beachy waves, accessorising with a gold arm bangle and gold hoop earrings.

The star opted for ultra-glam makeup to complete the showstopping look, choosing a soft smokey eye, a perfectly contoured base and a matte pink lip. Amazing!

Molly-Mae shared the stunning snap of herself in the slinky dress with her Instagram followers, captioning the post: "French Riviera. My latest PrettyLittleThing edit is now LIVE. I truly am super proud of this one… this was my first shoot since having my little girl and it was a massive moment for me! I hope you guys love it."

Fans rushed to the comments to share their support for the star's latest project. One follower wrote: "About to shop it now! You look stunning."

Whilst another added: "You should be really proud of yourself, you look amazing Molly. The edit is gorgeous."

