Frankie Bridge looks unbelievable in the most figure-flattering striped crochet dress

Frankie Bridge is always giving us wardrobe envy with her endless supply of stylish fashion pieces - and her gorgeous new crochet dress is inspiring us to get summer ready.
The Loose Women panellist looked absolutely stunning as she posed for Instagram in her ME+EM crochet midi dress, which featured a plunge neckline and a colourful striped print.
If you love Frankie's slinky style you're in luck, the crochet dress is still available to shop, and we think it would make the perfect investment piece for summer.
The ME+EM dress features an open back with a halterneck tie, a flattering V-neck and a side stripe designed to lengthen the leg.
The colourful summer dress is perfect for holidays, festivals and summer days out, as we recommend teaming the midi with a pair of platform sandals for an elevated daywear look, or opt for trainers and a crossbody bag for an effortlessly stylish ensemble.
Frankie showed off her must-have summer dress as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the star shares her top fashion picks of the week with her Instagram followers.
The former The Saturdays singer shared a reel video of her favourite looks, and Frankie looked absolutely gorgeous with her hair styled in a voluminous blow-out with a soft glam makeup look.
The 34-year-old captioned the Instagram post: "A pop of colour for spring and some of my fave midi/maxi styles right now. A few of these options are available in petite/ alternative colours."
The video was an instant hits with fans, who rushed to the comments to share their love for the summer dresses. One follower wrote: "So many pretty options." Whilst another added: "Love all of these!"
A third penned: "They're all gorgeous! You look amazing Frankie."
Don't walk, run to pick up Frankie's staple summer dress while you still can!
Feeling Inspired? Shop More Crochet Dresses
Mango Geometric Print Crochet Dress
Mango's fitted crochet dress would look just as stylish teamed with a pair of strappy heels as it would trainers.
ASOS Maxi Crochet Dress
Featuring an open back and side slits, ASOS's sheer crochet midi screams festival-glam.
Arket Knitted Crochet Dress
For a staple crochet dress that can be worn all year round, we're loving Arket's striped midi. It has elevated flute sleeves and scalloped detailing, and it can be worn with trainers, heels or boots.
H&M Crochet Dress
We love the mustard colour on H&M's knitted crochet dress, and wait until you see the gorgeous cross-back.
Reformation Knit Crochet Dress
Looking to invest in a timeless crochet dress to wear forever? Reformation's crew neck midi is the one.
River Island Striped Crochet Dress
River Island's striped crochet dress is so flattering with its halterneck and bodycon fit - and it would look so lovely teamed with sandals during the summer.
Karen Millen Shimmer Crochet Dress
Could Karen Millen's shimmering crochet midi be any more glam?
& Other Stories Scallop Crochet Dress
& Other Stories' sheer crochet dress features the prettiest scallop detailing.
M&S Tunic Crochet Dress
For a holiday dress to wear to the beach or to dress up for evening attire, M&S's loose fit tunic dress is a great option.
Mango Openwork Crochet Dress
The detailing on this openwork crochet dress is so flattering on the figure. We recommend teaming the maxi with a crossbody bag, chunky sandals and gold jewellery to complete the effortless look.
Zimmermann Crochet Dress
The tiered detailing on this Zimmerman crochet piece is just amazing.
Reformation Open Knit Crochet Dress
For a shorter style, we're loving this open-back crochet mini.
ME+EM Crochet Dress
We can't get enough of the gorgeous multi-coloured print on ME+EM's striped midi.
Boohoo Halterneck Crochet Dress
Boohoo's colourful crochet midi is a holiday must-have.
Boden Crochet Dress
This long-sleeve mini dress from Boden ties in perfectly at the waist to create the most flattering silhouette.
New Look Halterneck Crochet Dress
New Look's halterneck midi dress features a crochet bodice with a floaty skirt, and the daywear style can be worn for just about any occasion.
