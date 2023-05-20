Frankie Bridge looks unbelievable in the most figure-flattering striped crochet dress

Frankie Bridge is always giving us wardrobe envy with her endless supply of stylish fashion pieces - and her gorgeous new crochet dress is inspiring us to get summer ready.

The Loose Women panellist looked absolutely stunning as she posed for Instagram in her ME+EM crochet midi dress, which featured a plunge neckline and a colourful striped print.

If you love Frankie's slinky style you're in luck, the crochet dress is still available to shop, and we think it would make the perfect investment piece for summer.

The ME+EM dress features an open back with a halterneck tie, a flattering V-neck and a side stripe designed to lengthen the leg.

The colourful summer dress is perfect for holidays, festivals and summer days out, as we recommend teaming the midi with a pair of platform sandals for an elevated daywear look, or opt for trainers and a crossbody bag for an effortlessly stylish ensemble.

Frankie showed off her must-have summer dress as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the star shares her top fashion picks of the week with her Instagram followers.

The former The Saturdays singer shared a reel video of her favourite looks, and Frankie looked absolutely gorgeous with her hair styled in a voluminous blow-out with a soft glam makeup look.

The 34-year-old captioned the Instagram post: "A pop of colour for spring and some of my fave midi/maxi styles right now. A few of these options are available in petite/ alternative colours."

The video was an instant hits with fans, who rushed to the comments to share their love for the summer dresses. One follower wrote: "So many pretty options." Whilst another added: "Love all of these!"

A third penned: "They're all gorgeous! You look amazing Frankie."

Don't walk, run to pick up Frankie's staple summer dress while you still can!

