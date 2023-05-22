Frankie Bridge stuns in the dreamiest yellow midi dress - and it’s just £45

Frankie Bridge was back on Instagram showcasing her favourite high street fashion pieces on Sunday, and if you’re looking for a wedding guest dress this summer, she's got you covered.
The TV star shared a selfie in a beautiful yellow midi dress from New Look that could also work for a holiday evening outfit or that summer party in your diary. It has a figure-skimming halterneck cut and cascading feminine ruffles.
Made from a lightweight chiffon fabric, it features a split hem that’s so flattering.
Frankie wears New Look's yellow ruffle midi dress
The best bit? Despite looking more expensive, the high street piece is just £45.99. It’s available in sizes 6-22 and would look stunning paired with barely-there heels and a clutch.
Frankie also posted a selfie in the dreamiest candy-coloured Mango dress. Featuring a graduated print in a flowy fabric, the statement piece requires minimal accessories.
Frankie wears Mango's draped neckline dress in pastel pink
It retails for £89.99 and is close to selling out in most sizes.
For those who prefer to dress in black, Frankie shared the chicest dress from Karen Millen.
Frankie's chic black dress is on sale at Karen Millen
Cut to a midi length, it features voluminous sleeves and a ruffle neckline with delicate tie-detail. On sale for £87.20, the trending piece is available in sizes 6-14 and selling out fast.
Shop our favourite high street midi dresses…
& Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
& Other Stories' summer-ready midi dress features feminine puff sleeves and florals.
Nobody's Child Floral Lucia Midi Dress
A midi dress in a ditsy floral print is always a winner for summer. We love this one from Nobody's Child.
M&S Knitted Midi Dress
From the office to the beach, a knitted midi dress is so versatile for summer. Style with leather slides.
Reiss Lana Black Midi Dress
Looking for a stunning black summer dress? We love this halterneck midi from Reiss.
H&M Smocked Midi Dress
H&M's smocked floral print midi dress is so flattering.
Mango Embroidered Yellow Midi Dress
Bring the sunshine in Mango's embroidered midi dress.
AllSaints Osa Midi Dress
Lilac dresses are trending. Style AllSaints' Osa denim midi dress with white ankle boots.
Pretty Lavish Cut-Out Midi Dress
Featuring breezy cut-out detail, this Pretty Lavish midi dress looks lovely styled with barely-there heels and a clutch.
New Look Green Button Front Midi Dress
Brighten up your wardrobe with this button-down green midi dress from New Look.
Karen Millen Knit Midi Dress
For a striped number, this new knitted midi dress from Karen Millen will stand out for all the right reasons.
COS Midi Slip Dress
This midi slip dress from COS comes in the most gorgeous shade of cobalt blue.
River Island Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress
River Island's ribbed midi dress will be a staple in your summer wardrobe.
Whistles Farfelle Flower Midi Dress
This bold floral printed midi dress from Whistles is so feminine.
Reformation Casette Linen Midi Dress
A white linen dress is a new season essential. Style Reformation's Casette dress with your favourite gold jewellery.
Anthropologie Ottilie Cut-Out Poplin Dress
With its exaggerated puff sleeves and acid green hue, this midi dress from Anthropologie could pass for a designer piece.