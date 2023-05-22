Frankie Bridge stuns in the dreamiest yellow midi dress - and it’s just £45

Frankie Bridge was back on Instagram showcasing her favourite high street fashion pieces on Sunday, and if you’re looking for a wedding guest dress this summer, she's got you covered.

The TV star shared a selfie in a beautiful yellow midi dress from New Look that could also work for a holiday evening outfit or that summer party in your diary. It has a figure-skimming halterneck cut and cascading feminine ruffles.

Made from a lightweight chiffon fabric, it features a split hem that’s so flattering.

Frankie wears New Look's yellow ruffle midi dress

The best bit? Despite looking more expensive, the high street piece is just £45.99. It’s available in sizes 6-22 and would look stunning paired with barely-there heels and a clutch.

Frankie also posted a selfie in the dreamiest candy-coloured Mango dress. Featuring a graduated print in a flowy fabric, the statement piece requires minimal accessories.

Frankie wears Mango's draped neckline dress in pastel pink

It retails for £89.99 and is close to selling out in most sizes.

For those who prefer to dress in black, Frankie shared the chicest dress from Karen Millen.

Frankie's chic black dress is on sale at Karen Millen

Cut to a midi length, it features voluminous sleeves and a ruffle neckline with delicate tie-detail. On sale for £87.20, the trending piece is available in sizes 6-14 and selling out fast.

Shop our favourite high street midi dresses…