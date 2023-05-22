Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge stuns in the dreamiest yellow midi dress - and it’s just £45
Frankie’s dress is perfect for a summer wedding

frankie bridge river island leather skirt
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior WriterLondon

Frankie Bridge was back on Instagram showcasing her favourite high street fashion pieces on Sunday, and if you’re looking for a wedding guest dress this summer, she's got you covered.

The TV star shared a selfie in a beautiful yellow midi dress from New Look that could also work for a holiday evening outfit or that summer party in your diary. It has a figure-skimming halterneck cut and cascading feminine ruffles.

Made from a lightweight chiffon fabric, it features a split hem that’s so flattering.

Frankie yellow dress
Frankie wears New Look's yellow ruffle midi dress

The best bit? Despite looking more expensive, the high street piece is just £45.99. It’s available in sizes 6-22 and would look stunning paired with barely-there heels and a clutch.

Frankie also posted a selfie in the dreamiest candy-coloured Mango dress. Featuring a graduated print in a flowy fabric, the statement piece requires minimal accessories.

Frankie Bridge mango dress
Frankie wears Mango's draped neckline dress in pastel pink

It retails for £89.99 and is close to selling out in most sizes.

For those who prefer to dress in black, Frankie shared the chicest dress from Karen Millen. 

Frankie Bridge black dress
Frankie's chic black dress is on sale at Karen Millen

Cut to a midi length, it features voluminous sleeves and a ruffle neckline with delicate tie-detail. On sale for £87.20, the trending piece is available in sizes 6-14 and selling out fast.

Karen Millen black dress

 Shop our favourite high street midi dresses…

  • & Other Stories blue midi dress

    & Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

    & Other Stories' summer-ready midi dress features feminine puff sleeves and florals.

  • Nobody's Child floral midi dress

    Nobody's Child Floral Lucia Midi Dress

    A midi dress in a ditsy floral print is always a winner for summer. We love this one from Nobody's Child.

  • M&S white knitted dress

    M&S Knitted Midi Dress

    From the office to the beach, a knitted midi dress is so versatile for summer. Style with leather slides.

  • Reiss black midi dress

    Reiss Lana Black Midi Dress

    Looking for a stunning black summer dress? We love this halterneck midi from Reiss.

  • H&M midi dress

    H&M Smocked Midi Dress

    H&M's smocked floral print midi dress is so flattering.

  • Mango yellow midi dress

    Mango Embroidered Yellow Midi Dress

    Bring the sunshine in Mango's embroidered midi dress.

  • AllSaints Osa midi dress

    AllSaints Osa Midi Dress

    Lilac dresses are trending. Style AllSaints' Osa denim midi dress with white ankle boots.

  • Pretty Lavish cream midi dress

    Pretty Lavish Cut-Out Midi Dress

    Featuring breezy cut-out detail, this Pretty Lavish midi dress looks lovely styled with barely-there heels and a clutch.

  • New Look green midi dress

    New Look Green Button Front Midi Dress

    Brighten up your wardrobe with this button-down green midi dress from New Look.

  • Karen Millen striped midi dress

    Karen Millen Knit Midi Dress

    For a striped number, this new knitted midi dress from Karen Millen will stand out for all the right reasons.

  • COS midi slip dress

    COS Midi Slip Dress

    This midi slip dress from COS comes in the most gorgeous shade of cobalt blue.

  • River Island midi dress

    River Island Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress

    River Island's ribbed midi dress will be a staple in your summer wardrobe.

  • Whistles midi dress

    Whistles Farfelle Flower Midi Dress

    This bold floral printed midi dress from Whistles is so feminine.

  • Reformation white dress

    Reformation Casette Linen Midi Dress

    A white linen dress is a new season essential. Style Reformation's Casette dress with your favourite gold jewellery.

  • Anthropologie green midi dress

    Anthropologie Ottilie Cut-Out Poplin Dress

    With its exaggerated puff sleeves and acid green hue, this midi dress from Anthropologie could pass for a designer piece.

