Ruth Langsford wows in ultra-flattering waist-cinching trousers on Loose Women

Ruth Langsford made a return to Loose Women this week, looking lovely in one of her favourite fashion formulas – a classic blazer, a pair of chic pencil trousers and some statement heels.

The presenter shared one of her signature Boomerang outfit videos on Instagram Stories to show off her look, writing: "Feeling in the pink today," of her bubblegum blazer.

Her black tailored trousers from Hobbs are a favourite of the star's, and are ultra-flattering with a high-waisted silhouette and loose tapered shape.

© Instagram / @ruthlangsford Ruth looked lovely in her favourite flattering Hobbs trousers

Ruth's Hobbs go-tos are the 'Gael' style from the classic British brand, costing £110. She has previously described them as her "favourite" and also regularly wore them during her appearances on This Morning alongside husband Eamonn Holmes.

The brand describes the chic trousers: "Offering endless versatility, the Gael tapered trousers are a wardrobe essential that can be styled an infinite number of ways."

She styled the look with her pink jacket from JD Williams – of which she has previously also worn the baby blue version – a simple white T-shirt and a pair of past-season zebra print heels from Dune.

Ruth's followers love to see her high street fashion choices from Loose Women, and during a recent April show she wowed in a mint green blazer from fan-favourite Marks & Spencer.

She teamed the single-breasted linen-blend blazer with another flattering pair of black trousers and some animal-print heels – this time, it was snake print.

Ruth also has a popular fashion range with QVC, and has spoken previously to HELLO! about why she wanted to share her style with others.

"Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us," she said. "I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them."

She sweetly added: "I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."