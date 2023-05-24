Christine Lampard rocks flattering ribbed M&S top - and it's only £17.50

Christine Lampard looked beautiful as ever on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women, opting for a bold look in orange – with a bright top from high street favourite M&S and a pretty midi skirt from Reiss.

The star, dressed as always by the show's stylists Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley, wore her dark raven hair down in loose waves and added wedge espadrilles to finish her outfit.

And even better, Christine's ribbed crew neck top costs just £17.50 from Marks & Spencer – and it's currently still available to shop in all sizes. With a fitted silhouette, it's ideal for tucking into skirts like Christine, or even tailored trousers.

The presenter joined Coleen Nolan, Frankie Bridge and Jane Moore on the latest episode of the show, with guest Leslie Ash coming in to chat to the ladies.

Christine last hosted Loose Women last week, wearing a neutral Zara jumper and a pretty knit skirt from Jigsaw's collaboration collection with Collagerie.

And earlier in May, she filled in for Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine show once again, looking gorgeous in a co-ord look from & Other Stories for a post-coronation show on Bank Holiday Monday.

Christine also recently enjoyed a glamorous lunch with fellow presenter Holly Willoughby, Abbey Clancy and other friends with Soho House's Lady A wine – and she wore a chic ruffled dress by Rixo for the occasion.

"Great wine, great company! Thank you @ellecaring and @drinkladya for the best day," she wrote on Instagram after the event.

The star enjoys a happy family life with her husband Frank Lampard and their children Patricia, four, and Freddie, two – as well as Christine's two stepdaughters Luna and Isla, from Frank's previous marriage to Elen Rivas.

In 2022, she spoke a little of her bond with her stepdaughters. She told Fabulous: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you’ve got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Speaking about Patricia's relationship with her two elder sisters, Christine added: "I really welcome them being there because they're an extra pair of hands. Just last night, I was putting Freddie to bed and Isla kept an eye on Patricia.

"Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."