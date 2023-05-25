Amanda Holden is a goddess in bright orange two-piece - shop the look

Amanda Holden loves her tonal outfits, and we’re obsessed with her latest look.

The 52-year-old Heart Radio presenter stepped out in a pair of bright orange wide-leg trousers and a matching vest top to host the show on Thursday morning. If you thought the summery shade couldn’t look chic, she’s just proved us all wrong.

Amanda wears head-to-toe Reiss

Sharing the ensemble to Instagram, Amanda said: "These are gorgeous these trousers, they’re super comfortable. They’re slightly oversized on me but I think that means I’m down with the kids. They’re linen so they get a bit creased, but it’s summer so I don’t think that matters."

Speaking of the knitted top, she added: "This top is gorgeous, it's really fitted knit so if you wanted something under a little suit jacket for a wedding or lunch or something like that, I think it’s perfect."

Both pieces are from Reiss and still available to shop in every size. The Hollie wide-leg trousers come in regular or petite in white, blue or nude as well as orange, while the Tamara ribbed top comes in orange, white, purple, mint green or lemon yellow.

Amanda completed her outfit with gold jewellery, a pair of Louboutins and her hair styled in a sleek, straight blow-dry.

The mum-of-two is loving Reiss right now. She wore a white pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers by the brand on Wednesday, adding a striped top with sheer panelling and a Valentino belt.

As usual, she’s been sharing her outfits all week from the Heart Radio offices and she looked gorgeous in a purple short suit by Reiss for Tuesday's show.

Her lavender co-ord featured a pair of shorts, a blazer and a camisole top with a pop of cornflower blue. She added a pair of matching sky-high heels to the outfit - we’d love to raid her wardrobe.

