Amanda Holden looks super tanned in floaty dress and nude slip
Amanda Holden looks super tanned in flattering knit dress

The Heart Breakfast presenter looked lovely in a white knit ME+EM dress

Amanda Holden arrives for the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Kate Thomas
Kate ThomasLifestyle Managing Editor

Giving us the summer wardrobe inspiration we all need, Amanda Holden served up another stellar look on Friday in a pretty white knit ME+EM dress.

The Britain's Got Talent presenter, 52, wowed in the gorgeous 'Organic Cotton Lace Stitch Maxi Dress + Slip', showing off her Bank Holiday-inspired outfit on Instagram. Lauding the £250 dress' versatility, Amanda revealed she was loving the flattering waist-cinching belt elevating the look. Lifting up her dress to reveal the nude slip underneath, Amanda delighted her Instagram fans with her cheeky sense of humour.

Amanda looked picture-perfect in the elegant number, which she teamed with nude heels and a poker straight blow dry.

She revealed she was heading off for a lunch date with a friend following her Heart Breakfast presenting duties – and we think the dress is perfect for a summery outing.

amanda holden wearing white me and em dress with tan accessories
Amanda Holden nailed summer dressing in a white knit dress with tan accessories

The ME+EM design is proving popular online. Crafted from knitted organic cotton featuring an intricate lace stitch, it comes with an optional slip to eliminate transparency.

HELLO!'s Commerce Writer Sophie Bates says: "A staple white dress is a must-have for any summer wardrobe, and the lace detailing on this slip midi makes it perfect for a day or night. Try styling with a pair of chunky sandals for an effortless daywear look, or opt for a pair of bright strappy heels for an elevated evening ensemble."

ME and Em white Organic Cotton Lace Stitch Maxi Dress

Amanda consistently amazes us with her wardrobe choices. On Thursday, she stepped out in a pair of bright orange wide-leg trousers and a matching vest top, both from Reiss.

The mum-of-two is definitely loving Reiss right now. She wore a white pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers by the brand on Wednesday, adding a striped top with sheer panelling and a Valentino belt.

Amanda Holden in white knit dress with sunglasses and blonde hair
Amanda was all smiles as she left the Heart Breakfast studios

Meanwhile, Amanda recently opened up about being unapologetically sexy at 52, as well as her non-negotiable beauty must-haves.

Reeling off a list of fellow women in their fifties who she admires, she told HELLO!: "I look up to people like J.Lo, Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Minogue. I'm not 'woke' so I don't really care about expressions like 'for her age', but I suppose it's because actually, I want people to say, 'God, she's 52!'"

Amanda Holden leaves Global Radio in London.
Amanda was a vision in her sunnies and floaty dress

She added: "I mean, I say how old I am. I want people in their forties to not be frightened of being in their fifties. I want people to go, well, if they look like that, then I'm, I'm not frightened. I want to keep going forward. I think the language will change around it."

