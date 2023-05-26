Amanda Holden looks super tanned in flattering knit dress

Giving us the summer wardrobe inspiration we all need, Amanda Holden served up another stellar look on Friday in a pretty white knit ME+EM dress.

The Britain's Got Talent presenter, 52, wowed in the gorgeous 'Organic Cotton Lace Stitch Maxi Dress + Slip', showing off her Bank Holiday-inspired outfit on Instagram. Lauding the £250 dress' versatility, Amanda revealed she was loving the flattering waist-cinching belt elevating the look. Lifting up her dress to reveal the nude slip underneath, Amanda delighted her Instagram fans with her cheeky sense of humour.

Amanda looked picture-perfect in the elegant number, which she teamed with nude heels and a poker straight blow dry.

She revealed she was heading off for a lunch date with a friend following her Heart Breakfast presenting duties – and we think the dress is perfect for a summery outing.

© Getty Amanda Holden nailed summer dressing in a white knit dress with tan accessories

The ME+EM design is proving popular online. Crafted from knitted organic cotton featuring an intricate lace stitch, it comes with an optional slip to eliminate transparency.

HELLO!'s Commerce Writer Sophie Bates says: "A staple white dress is a must-have for any summer wardrobe, and the lace detailing on this slip midi makes it perfect for a day or night. Try styling with a pair of chunky sandals for an effortless daywear look, or opt for a pair of bright strappy heels for an elevated evening ensemble."

© ME+EM

Amanda consistently amazes us with her wardrobe choices. On Thursday, she stepped out in a pair of bright orange wide-leg trousers and a matching vest top, both from Reiss.

The mum-of-two is definitely loving Reiss right now. She wore a white pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers by the brand on Wednesday, adding a striped top with sheer panelling and a Valentino belt.

© Getty Amanda was all smiles as she left the Heart Breakfast studios

Meanwhile, Amanda recently opened up about being unapologetically sexy at 52, as well as her non-negotiable beauty must-haves.

Reeling off a list of fellow women in their fifties who she admires, she told HELLO!: "I look up to people like J.Lo, Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Minogue. I'm not 'woke' so I don't really care about expressions like 'for her age', but I suppose it's because actually, I want people to say, 'God, she's 52!'"

© Getty Amanda was a vision in her sunnies and floaty dress

She added: "I mean, I say how old I am. I want people in their forties to not be frightened of being in their fifties. I want people to go, well, if they look like that, then I'm, I'm not frightened. I want to keep going forward. I think the language will change around it."

