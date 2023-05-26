Alex Jones amazes in flattering striped suit - and it may be one of her best looks yet

We need Alex's bubblegum pink two-piece for our wardrobe immediately

Alex Jones never fails to put together an elegant outfit, but her latest look may just be one of our favourites.

The One Show host looked so gorgeous on Thursday in a Mango striped blazer suit in the dreamiest bubblegum pink colour. Styled to perfection, Alex perfectly rounded off the bright ensemble with a white slogan T-shirt and a pair of pointed-toe heels in a matching shade.

Alex teamed her striped suit with a white T-shirt and matching heels

If you want to channel Alex's pretty in pink look, you're in luck. The striped Mango suit is still available to shop, and the blazer and trousers can be bought separately for mix-and-matching styling.

The fitted blazer features a structured V-neck collar, with lightly pleated trousers that are so flattering on the figure.

The satin stripe detailing perfectly elevates the style, and we think the two-piece would look amazing teamed with a pair of white strappy heels for an elegant spring style, or opt for white trainers and a crossbody bag for an effortlessly cool daywear look.

HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor, Karen Silas said: “Pink suits are so on trend this summer. We’ve seen everyone from Sofia Richie to Karlie Kloss rocking this look and Alex’s is giving us major inspiration.”

Alex took to her Instagram stories to show off her latest The One Show look, with the caption: "In the pink."

The 46-year-old looked stunning as she posed for the mirror selfie, with her choppy locks styled in perfectly tousled waves.

As for her makeup, Alex kept with the theme by wearing pink eyeshadow, along with a pair of fluttering false eyelashes, a touch of rosy blush, and a rouge lip with a hint of shine.

