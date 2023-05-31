This camisole sold out instantly at Marks & Spencer after Holly Willoughby wore it…

When Holly Willoughby posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a baby pink suit, we all gasped with delight. She looked so pretty in pink, and it instantly started trending. That's what you call the Holly effect.

Holly Willoughby's £15 M&S satin cami is back in stock - we repeat, it's back in stock

Posing on a balcony during golden hour (before all the This Morning-related drama kicked off) Holly rocked the pink two-piece as part of her edit with Marks & Spencer.

As an ambassador for the brand she was sharing her spring/summer favourites, and we can see why she chose this particular ensemble. But it wasn't just the suit that fans loved, it was the satin camisole top underneath.

Holly Willoughby looking pretty in pink

Finding a top to wear underneath a suit is no mean feat, and as someone who loves a good co-ord, I find that it can be tricky finding the perfect neutral top. A blouse can often make it look too office-like, a T-shirt can feel too casual for a special occasion, and there are some camisole tops that are just very revealing or decorated with lace or sparkle.

But Holly's camisole is perfect - it has straps that can be tightened or loosened, it's not see-through either which makes choosing underwear pretty straightforward.

One happy customer wrote on the M&S website: "Good value. Looks more expensive than it is. Good fit. I am usually an 8 and I bought the 8. Can be dressed up or casual."

Another wrote: "I bought this in the pink. love it. Great to wear on it's own or under a lacy top."

The satin camisole also comes in ivory but Holly's shell pink is the winner for us. It's already selling out in some sizes so if you're wanting the £15 must-have, you have to be quick.

