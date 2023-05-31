When Holly Willoughby posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a baby pink suit, we all gasped with delight. She looked so pretty in pink, and it instantly started trending. That's what you call the Holly effect.
Holly Willoughby's £15 M&S satin cami is back in stock - we repeat, it's back in stock
Posing on a balcony during golden hour (before all the This Morning-related drama kicked off) Holly rocked the pink two-piece as part of her edit with Marks & Spencer.
As an ambassador for the brand she was sharing her spring/summer favourites, and we can see why she chose this particular ensemble. But it wasn't just the suit that fans loved, it was the satin camisole top underneath.
Holly Willoughby looking pretty in pink
Finding a top to wear underneath a suit is no mean feat, and as someone who loves a good co-ord, I find that it can be tricky finding the perfect neutral top. A blouse can often make it look too office-like, a T-shirt can feel too casual for a special occasion, and there are some camisole tops that are just very revealing or decorated with lace or sparkle.
MORE: The best suits for women
But Holly's camisole is perfect - it has straps that can be tightened or loosened, it's not see-through either which makes choosing underwear pretty straightforward.
One happy customer wrote on the M&S website: "Good value. Looks more expensive than it is. Good fit. I am usually an 8 and I bought the 8. Can be dressed up or casual."
Another wrote: "I bought this in the pink. love it. Great to wear on it's own or under a lacy top."
The satin camisole also comes in ivory but Holly's shell pink is the winner for us. It's already selling out in some sizes so if you're wanting the £15 must-have, you have to be quick.
GET THE LOOK: Holly's pink party suit
Inspired? Shop even more suits on the high street that we love...
H&M Suit In Blue
This blue suit is guaranteed to fly off the virtual rails.
M&S Satin Look Relaxed Suit In Pink
M&S has nailed it with this stunning pink suit.
Reiss Hollie Suit In Neutral
Reiss always does a good suit and this perfect power suit is ideal for a stylish event.
River Island Suit In Purple
This suit is absolutely stunning. I don't think it'll stay around for long - it's just gorgeous. Perfect to take you into summer.
Forever Unique x Tara May Suit In Lilac
This is a limited edition set within fashion influencer Tara May's edit, and we know it'll sell out fast.
ME + EM Trouser Suit In Candy Floss Pink
This has been called a 'Forever' suit for a reason. This suit brings together a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers in a pretty pastel hue.
Mango Linen Suit In Fuchsia
Ok, we're loving this hot pink suit from Mango, if you have a wedding in the diary, this could make a great affordable option.
Karen Millen Suit in Ecru
Perfect for anyone looking for a seriously chic white/ecru suit.
Coast Suit In Pink
A hot pink coloured suit is chic with a capital C.
& Other Stories Suit In Light Beige
This suit features trousers, blazer and a very on-trend waistcoat. I love how fresh it looks. If you've got an afternoon tea booked, this could be a lovely outfit to wear.
Mint Velvet Suit In Pink
Now, this is a fabulous suit!
Oasis x Rachel Stevens Suit In Green
If you're looking to go bold this summer, this bright green suit will be a real statement look.
ASOS Edition Sparkly Suit In Ivory
Calling all brides-to-be...
Boden Fluid Suit In Fox
This suit is a real keeper and could be perfect for a special occasion.
Ted Baker Suit In Lilac
This lovely lilac suit will be a keeper for years to come.