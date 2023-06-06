Holly Willoughby wows in figure-skimming summer dress amid This Morning controversy

Holly Willoughby made her return to This Morning this week and stepped out to host the show on Tuesday looking stunning in a floral midi dress from Ghost.

The TV star has been putting on a brave face since making a statement on the resignation of her co-host Philip Schofield on Monday. Posting her outfit to Instagram, she wrote: "Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am with @josiegibson85 … the wonderful @sarah.beeny joins us today to talk about her incredibly important and personal documentary. Dress by @ghostfashion"

Holly Willoughby wears Ghost's Nicola dress

Ghost’s Nicola dress comes in a playful floral print in a summery palette of blues, reds and yellows. Fully lined in twill, it’s made from comfortable georgette and includes an invisible side zip which helps fit the dress beautifully to your shape. It features a gathered bodice, high collar and a deep keyhole at the back.

The midi dress retails for £149 and is available to shop at M&S and on the Ghost website.

Holly completed the look with nude open-toe heeled sandals, pink lipstick and her hair worn in subtle waves. The versatile piece could also be styled with leather sandals or even a pair of trainers for those more casual occasions.

The mum-of-three has just returned from a family holiday in sunny Portugal and her tan looked amazing with the floral summer dress.

She left the UK last week, following Phillip Schofield's resignation from ITV and the release of his shocking statement, in which he confirmed he had had an affair with a young employee on This Morning.

During her two-week break from the hit ITV breakfast show, Holly stayed away from social media, only briefly interrupting her time away to share a short statement on the matter.

That was until she took to her Wylde Moon newsletter, sharing a gorgeous beach snap of herself modelling a beautiful black dress which she perfectly accessorised with a straw hat, black sunnies and a black bag.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a black dress during her trip to Portugal

"My style guru, Danielle, is here with a capsule collection of summer wardrobe essentials," she told her subscribers in the email.

"We know you love to transition effortlessly and cost-effectively from season to season, and Danielle's rundown of key pieces that you can mix and match, mean you'll never be stuck for an outfit idea this summer.

"And the best part is that you'll probably have most of them squirreled away in your wardrobe already! But if there is anything that needs updating, she's got plenty of gorgeous options from the High Street and beyond."

Danielle's top picks were a classic black midi dress, black linen trousers paired with a waistcoat, a simple slip dress and tailored shorts.

