Amanda Holden looks sensational in white jumpsuit - and it has one surprising detail

Amanda Holden has an enviable collection of jumpsuits, and the latest addition to her collection is the chic, new season piece we’re dying to add to our summer wardrobes.

The Heart Radio presenter, 52, shared a video of herself on Instagram wearing ME+EM’s 2-in-1 white wide-leg jumpsuit which features a detachable bandeau piece, making it suitable for so many occasions.

Amanda Holden looks incredible in ME+EM's wide-leg jumpsuit

Speaking to the camera, she said: "Today I’m wearing this gorgeous white jumpsuit. It’s from ME+EM. It’s super easy. Lovely pockets. Nice and wide. I normally have all of my trousers taken up because I’m quite little but I didn’t need to with these, I just whacked on a pair of heels.

"I’ve rolled around in it this morning and none of it is creased so I think it’s super gorgeous to take on holiday. It’s lined as well so it’s beautiful quality. I think it’s good for lunches, good for evenings, pack it in your bag for summer… It will see you through for years and years."

Cut with a halterneck and dramatic neck tie, it also features practical pockets and shirring at the back for added comfort. Fully-lined, it can be easily lengthened or shortened due to a deep hem that can be taken down.

The jumpsuit retails for £350 so it’s definitely an investment buy, but as Amanda says, the quality means you’ll wear it year after year. The detachable bandeau secures with a series of button fastenings and adds coverage, so you can wear the jumpsuit with a sultry plunging neckline or as a more modest daytime piece.

Amanda looked gorgeous, completing her look with white strappy stiletto sandals, a delicate gold necklace and her hair styled in effortless, natural waves.

We’d accessorise with metallic heels and a clutch for a summer party or leather slides and a rattan bag for a more casual or beachside event.

Just days ago, the BGT host stepped out in another stunning jumpsuit for a visit to Beaverbrook Hotel & Spa - this time a strapless number from Zara.

Amanda's tangerine-hued silky jumpsuit was emblazoned with a bold print featuring splashes of purple, yellow, green, red and blue. She styled it with a pair of square lens sunglasses and white trainers for the sun-soaked outing.

NOW SHOP

16 best occasion jumpsuits to wear this season

12 stylish strappy sandals for 2023: From black to white, nude & pink

Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites