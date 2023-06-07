Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby is a tangerine dream in statement midi skirt - shop the look
Holly’s orange skirt is available at Ted Baker

Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

Holly Willoughby loves a statement skirt and on Wednesday she hosted This Morning wearing a stunning orange floral midi from Ted Baker.

From the brand’s new summer collection, the Bethhie skirt is cut with an asymmetric hem. It features a twisted bow waist with a wrap front and a side split for a sophisticated silhouette that’s also elegant.

Holly Willoughby wears Zara and Ted Baker to host This Morning

Sharing the look to Instagram, Holly wrote: "Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning with @craigadoyle … Joined by @thespeakmans and @wolfgangpuck 10am… #hwstyle skirt by @tedbaker knitwear by @zara"

The skirt retails for £135 and is available in sizes 6-14. The bright orange hue is gorgeous for summer and the bold floral print will perfectly offset neutral basics and minimalist accessories.

Holly styled hers with a lightweight white knit from Zara and nude open-toe heeled sandals. Fans went wild for the look with one commenting "Love your skirt!" while another said "Gorgeous!"

For a more affordable option, Boden has this beautiful orange high-waisted midi skirt. Made from 100% linen, it’s lightweight and breezy, while the bias cut is super flattering.

Holly's summer wardrobe is full of bold prints and bright colours. On Tuesday she stepped out to host the show looking stunning in a floral midi dress from Ghost.

The playful print comes in a summery palette of blues, reds and yellows. Fully lined in twill, it's crafted from comfortable georgette and features a gathered bodice, high collar and a deep keyhole at the back. It's still available to shop and can be found online at both Ghost and M&S.

 Shop the best orange dresses this summer...

  • nobodys child orange dress

    Nobody's Child Midi Orange Dress

    Nobody's Child is filled with colourful summer dresses right now, and our favourite is this floaty midaxi from the Fearne Cotton edit. 

  • mango orange dress

    Mango Openwork Orange Dress

    Mango's cross-back orange midi dress features the prettiest openwork detailing and a leg-lengthening slit. 

  • m and s orange dress

    M&S V-Neck Orange Dress

    For an effortlessly stylish orange dress that you can throw on with any shoe, we love this tiered midi from Marks & Spencer.

  • karen millen orange dress

    Karen Millen Linen Orange Dress

    Featuring exaggerated puff sleeves and a ruched bodice, Karen Millen's feminine orange midi is the perfect summer dress for teaming with chunky sandals.

  • and other stories orange dress

    & Other Stories Ruffled Orange Dress

    & Other Stories' ruffled linen will look just as fab teamed with white heels as it would a pair of strappy sandals.

  • ted baker orange dress

    Ted Baker Puff Sleeve Orange Dress

    Wait until you see the gorgeous low-back on Ted Baker's fit-and-flare orange dress.  

  • mango orange dress

    Mango Textured Orange Dress

    For a flattering fitted style, we recommend Mango's slinky textured midi.

  • orange gingham dress nobodys child

    Nobody's Child Gingham Orange Dress

    Gingham dresses are a timeless trend, and Nobody's Child's lovely orange number will be a staple for summer.  

  • tu orange shirt dress

    Tu Shirt Orange Dress

    Tu's orange mini looks so comfortable, and the bow detailing perfectly elevates the laid-back style.

  • boden orange dress

    Boden Linen Orange Dress

    Everyone needs a linen dress in their wardrobe, and you'll want to reach for Boden's orange midi all season.

