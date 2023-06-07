Holly Willoughby is a tangerine dream in statement midi skirt - shop the look

Holly’s orange skirt is available at Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby loves a statement skirt and on Wednesday she hosted This Morning wearing a stunning orange floral midi from Ted Baker.

From the brand’s new summer collection, the Bethhie skirt is cut with an asymmetric hem. It features a twisted bow waist with a wrap front and a side split for a sophisticated silhouette that’s also elegant.

Holly Willoughby wears Zara and Ted Baker to host This Morning

Sharing the look to Instagram, Holly wrote: "Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning with @craigadoyle … Joined by @thespeakmans and @wolfgangpuck 10am… #hwstyle skirt by @tedbaker knitwear by @zara"

The skirt retails for £135 and is available in sizes 6-14. The bright orange hue is gorgeous for summer and the bold floral print will perfectly offset neutral basics and minimalist accessories.

Holly styled hers with a lightweight white knit from Zara and nude open-toe heeled sandals. Fans went wild for the look with one commenting "Love your skirt!" while another said "Gorgeous!"

For a more affordable option, Boden has this beautiful orange high-waisted midi skirt. Made from 100% linen, it’s lightweight and breezy, while the bias cut is super flattering.

Holly's summer wardrobe is full of bold prints and bright colours. On Tuesday she stepped out to host the show looking stunning in a floral midi dress from Ghost.

The playful print comes in a summery palette of blues, reds and yellows. Fully lined in twill, it's crafted from comfortable georgette and features a gathered bodice, high collar and a deep keyhole at the back. It's still available to shop and can be found online at both Ghost and M&S.

Shop the best orange dresses this summer...