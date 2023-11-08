Kylie Minogue thrills with endless legs in daring look we weren't expecting

Kylie Minogue has always been a fashion superstar and the Padam Padam singer proved that during the week as she shared a selection of throwback images from throughout her career, ranging from slinky dresses to skinny jeans.

However, the look that entirely stole the show was one where the singer posed in just an oversized shirt and pair of high heels, resembling a Bond girl from the 1960s. Kylie looked amazing in the daring look that showed off her endless legs as she prepared for av event in what appeared to be a backstage area. The star had her blonde hair styled in a bouncy manner as she posed next to a bottle of beer.

Other looks featured in her round-up included a black strappy dress as she posed in a pair of sunglases while rocking a stylish red hairstyle that is miles away from the blonde that we're used to. Another photo saw her posing in a pair of skinny jeans with a selection of show outfits scattered across the floor and a selection of photos of shirtless men plastered across the wall.

Her final look featured a hair stylist working on her with her blonde hair styled into pigtails while she wore a green sequin top and a pair of denim jeans with plenty of makeup brushes laid out in front of her.

Kylie shared a series of daring images

In her caption, the singer shared: "Had a dig through the archives and found these gems!! Guess the years…?" In a later comment, Kylie revealed to her followers that the photos came from 1995, 2003, 1994 and 2002 respectively.

Many of her fans shared their guesses, but others were just mesmerised by Kylie's stunning looks. One penned: "You are independent of time because you are a timeless goddess. I'm sure these photos can predict anything from an hour ago to thousands of years ago," and a second said: "They were all taken yesterday I think."

© Rebecca Sapp Kylie has never been afraid to show off her legs

A third added: "Mothering per usual," while a fourth questioned: "How do you manage to look so good? I've adored you for 25 years!" and a fifth wrote: "Kylie you're our national treasure and my tonic."

Kylie has never been shy of showing off her legs and as she released the lyric video for her new single, Tension, last month she looked radiant in a tiny mini dress. The outfit highlighted her sky-high legs with a black and white chevron design and was finished off with a pair of tights.

© Dave Benett Kylie always has incredible looks

In her caption, the 55-year-old teased: "Did someone say TENSION lyric video Kylie-oke! This was fun!!" and fans were quick to rave in the comments over the risque clip.One shared: "The 'Tension' you created is the cure for all other tensions in the world," while a second enthused: "KYLIE-OKE YES MOTHER!" and a third added: "Gimme a mic and we [can] do the show."

A fourth said: "I love how @kylieminogue gets excited about all things, good times to be a Kylie fan," and a fifth wrote: "I can't stop looking at them legs."