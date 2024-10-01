Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, looks youthful as she enjoys romantic dinner in Paris with fiance Lloyd Klein, 56

Jocelyn Wildenstein and her fiancé, Lloyd Klein, made a striking appearance as they were spotted enjoying a romantic night out in Paris.

The 82-year-old socialite, often dubbed the “Catwoman” due to her dramatic plastic surgeries, looked effortlessly chic alongside Lloyd, 56, as they both stepped out in coordinating black ensembles, radiating old-school glamour.

Jocelyn donned a sheer black top paired with figure-hugging leather trousers, while her long blonde hair fell in soft waves, adding to the sultry allure of her look.

Lloyd complemented her style with black jeans, a fitted jacket, and a baseball cap, giving their appearance a coordinated, yet relaxed vibe.

Their enduring relationship, spanning over two decades, has weathered its share of ups and downs. The couple first met in 2003 and quickly became infamous for their passionate, and at times, volatile romance.

© AKGS Jocelyn Wildenstein is known as the "Catwoman"

It wasn’t all smooth sailing, as the pair made headlines in 2016 following a heated altercation that led to a brief split. However, love prevailed, and they reunited, much to Lloyd’s relief. “I was devastated by the way things ended,” he admitted to People at the time.

Their reconciliation took a romantic turn in 2017 when Lloyd proposed with an eye-popping 32-carat diamond ring during a lavish trip to the Versace Mansion in Miami.

© AKGS Jocelyn Wildenstein and her fiance Lloyd Klein

“It was romantic, dramatic, and wonderful,” Lloyd recalled of the memorable moment. “I showed Jocelyn the ring, and she said ‘Yes!’ — she was in heaven.” Since then, the couple has been inseparable, and they’re now gearing up to share Jocelyn’s story with the world in a brand-new HBO documentary.

Lloyd, a French-Canadian designer, revealed that the documentary will serve as a platform for Jocelyn to address the public scrutiny she has faced over the years, particularly regarding her infamous facial transformations. “Jocelyn wants to tell the story with her own voice,” he told The Sunday Times.

© AKGS The couple looked so loved up

He’s not stopping there either, hinting at even bigger plans: “I want to have a movie series on Jocelyn’s life, and I would like to have Jennifer Lawrence as a young Jocelyn.”

Jocelyn’s life has been the subject of intense media fascination, starting with her high-profile marriage to billionaire businessman Alec N. Wildenstein. The pair first met at his family’s Ol Jogi ranch in Kenya in 1977 while Jocelyn was on safari.

Their whirlwind romance led to marriage and two children—daughter Diane and son Alec Jr.—with the couple living in opulent style across a Manhattan penthouse, a sprawling family compound in the British Virgin Islands, and the Wildenstein estate in Africa. But after 20 years together, the marriage crumbled amidst allegations of infidelity.

© Instagram Jocelyn is known as the 'Catwoman' for her feline features

Their 1999 divorce became one of the most expensive in history, with Jocelyn securing a staggering $2.5 billion settlement, along with an additional $100 million per year for the next 13 years.

The lavish payout was intended to maintain the lifestyle she had become accustomed to during their union. Despite her substantial windfall, financial troubles loomed on the horizon. In 2015, Alec’s family controversially decided to cut off her annual payments, leaving Jocelyn suddenly without an income stream.

By 2018, Jocelyn filed for bankruptcy, claiming she had been left with no liquid assets and just a dwindling property portfolio to show for her former fortune. “I have a huge problem with my settlement,” she lamented during a rare interview last year, adding that for the past eight years, she’s received “zero — nothing.”

© Instagram Jocelyn posted a rarely seen throwback

The loss of her steady income saw her three luxury Trump Tower apartments repossessed, leaving her scrambling to adjust to a drastically different financial reality.

Jocelyn’s notorious divorce from Alec also introduced her to the world of scandalous headlines, as Alec reportedly planted stories about her facial surgeries to influence public opinion and gain an advantage during their separation.

The socialite, whose surgically-altered features have been endlessly scrutinized, insists that the narrative around her looks has been deeply unfair. “He couldn’t say I betrayed him; I never betrayed him,” Jocelyn said, refuting claims that her surgeries were a form of revenge.

She believes Alec perpetuated the idea that she was trying to transform herself into a feline caricature. “He put all the blame on my face,” she stated.

Despite the controversies surrounding her appearance, Jocelyn has maintained her sense of style and grace, continuing to embrace her love for high fashion and luxury living. Known for her affinity for bold looks and dramatic ensembles, she has been a mainstay in the world of elite social circles.

Jocelyn with her beau

But beyond the glitz and glamour lies a woman determined to rewrite her own story and reclaim her narrative, with the upcoming documentary poised to shed light on the real Jocelyn Wildenstein.

Her fiancé Lloyd has been her steadfast partner throughout this turbulent journey, and he remains fiercely protective of her. He sees their current project as more than just a documentary—it’s a chance to show the world a side of Jocelyn that few have ever seen. “People don’t know her,” Lloyd insists.

“They just see the tabloid headlines and the sensational stories, but they don’t know the person she truly is.” The documentary, along with a planned reality series produced by the team behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians, aims to give viewers an intimate look at Jocelyn’s life, struggles, and triumphs.

As for what’s next, Lloyd dreams of taking their story to the silver screen. His vision includes a high-profile cast, with Jennifer Lawrence portraying a young Jocelyn and Rami Malek taking on the role of Alec. It’s an ambitious project, but one that Lloyd believes will finally do justice to the complexities of Jocelyn’s life. “This is her reply,” he said firmly, hinting that the HBO project will be just the beginning of their efforts to set the record straight.