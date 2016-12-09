﻿
7 Photos | Fashion

Best royal fashion of the week

...
Best royal fashion of the week
You're reading

Best royal fashion of the week

1/7
Next

Meghan makes mummy status official with a personalised necklace
1/7

The British royals donned their finest traditional dress for the annual Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, with Kate wearing a red Jenny Packham gown for the occasion.

2/7

The Countess of Wessex looked smart in a tailored dress and court shoes at the ICAP charity day.

3/7

Queen Rania was elegant as ever in this stunning patterned gown.

4/7

Princess Marie-Chantal looked glamorous at the Fashion Awards in London.

5/7

Charlotte Casiraghi worked a laidback look in a striped top and skinny trousers.

6/7

Princess Sofia looked chic in a black shift dress with peter pan collar.

7/7

Queen Letizia wore a collarless coat and shift dress to attend a seminar in Rome.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...