The most stylish celebrity bikinis and swimwear of 2018

It's been one hot year! See the gorgeous bikinis the a-listers have worn throughout the seasons

sam faiers in the maldives
2018 is nearly over, but what an amazing year it's been for celeb spotting on the beach! Throughout the seasons, the a-listers have jetted off to the likes of the Amalfi Coast, the Carribean and the Maldives and, of course, have sported some seriously stylish swimwear. Here's our pick of the best...

 

Sam Faiers

Isn't this just the cutest picture? Plus what's better than slogan tees? Slogan swimwear, of course. 

jennifer lopez orange swimming costume
Jennifer Lopez

We adore J.Lo's tangerine swimming costume with edgy cutout details. Doesn't it look fabulous against her tan?

liz-huroley
Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley knows a thing or two about good beachwear with her own swimwear label Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The model and actress looks amazing in just about any costume or bikini, but here she is showcasing one of our favourites. The star looks fantastic in this azure blue one-piece with low V slit form her own collection.

kate wright orange dubai swimming costume
Kate Wright

Kate Wright proved neon swimwear never gets old when she visited scorching hot Dubai earlier this year.

amanda holden red bikini sarong wrap
Amanda Holden

You can always count on Amanda Holden for #beachbabegoals and she proved it yet again while on holiday this year. Take note, always match your sarong to your bikini where possible.

brittny-ward
Brittny Ward

Remember when Jenson Button and his fiance Brittny Ward holidayed on Italy's Amalfi Coast and Brittny looked like she could be a Love Island contestant in a gorgeous swimsuit? Her monokini was by stateside label Beach Bunny and was a great combination of bikini and swimsuit.

Olivia Culpo red bikini
Olivia Culpo

A simple shape and a statement colour goes along way if Olivia Culpo's bikini choice is anything to go by.

melanie-sykes
Melanie Sykes

Wow, how amazing did Melanie Sykes look in this peach floral bikini? Serious body envy here at HELLO! The style of the bikini was so flattering on the model's figure and we love the pretty floral detail.

kendall-jenner
Kendall Jenner

Now, how do we look this incredible in a white bikini? Top model Kendall shows how to carry off a teeny white two-piece in this sultry shot. We love the bandeau top with high leg bikini bottoms – so eighties.

kelly-brook
Kelly Brook

Model Kelly Brook is no stranger to the odd swimwear shoot or two but this natural shot of the star on holiday in a pretty gingham bikini is stunning. Kelly's choice of costume was so flattering on her  figure and the checks were bang on trend for summer 2018.

millie
Millie Mackintosh

Millie totally nailed the glam beach vibe in this photo as she posed beside the sea. The former Made In Chelsea actress looked stunning in this cute olive green string bikini with matching patterned sarong.

rita-ora
Rita Ora

Singer Rita channeled sailor chic in this boating swimwear with a tie-front bikini top and sporty blue shorts. The perfect outfit for a day out at sea.

amanda
Amanda Holden

The Britain's Got Talent judge looked so cool in this electric blue bikini and Inca-style floor-length kaftan – just the thing for covering up on a breezy beach.

kourtney
Kourtney Kardashian

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked amazing in this sassy mint green one-piece. We loved the cut out detailing on the swimsuit which flattered the reality star's figure.

