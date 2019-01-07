﻿
23 Photos | Fashion

Golden Globes 2019: The dresses everyone’s talking about

Can we have them all, please?

...
Golden Globes 2019: The dresses everyone’s talking about
You're reading

Golden Globes 2019: The dresses everyone’s talking about

1/23
Next

Royals on public transport from the Queen on the tube to Kate on a bus
Emily Blunt at the Golden Globes 2019
1/23

The Golden Globes took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles and not only did it bring a whole bunch of talent together in one room, it brought a selection of the world's most incredible gowns. From Lady Gaga to Emily Blunt, Sandra Oh to Irina Shayk and Amy Adams - here's HELLO!'s pick of the best dressed... who's your winner?

 

Emily Blunt

Utterly chic, Mary Poppins Returns star, Emily Blunt, opted for a lasercut silver lace dress by celebrity favourite, Alexander McQueen. 

Dakota Fanning at the Golden Globes 2019
2/23

Dakota Fanning

Is this not the dreamiest gown you've ever seen? The floor-length Armani Privé dress looks fit for a real-deal princess with its satin bodice, elegant bell skirt and beautiful sweetheart neckline. 

Halle Berry at the Golden Globes 2019
3/23

Halle Berry

Sexy yet not OTT, Halle Berry stunned onlookers in this sumptious burgundy see-through gown from Zuhair Murad's AW18 collection. Can we please look like her yet?

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk at the Golden Globes 2019
4/23

Irina Shayk

Looking every inch the supermodel, Irina Shayk accompanied her partner, A Star is Born's Bradley Cooper, in an all-glitzy, gold split-thigh dress. The colour choice was bang on for the Golden Globes, eh?

READ NEXT: The best places for celebrity spotting in West Hollywood

Julia Roberts at the Golden Globes 2019
5/23

Julia Roberts

Proving just how amazing trousers can look, Julia Roberts looked totally effortless in this chiffon nude and black cigarette trouser combo. We love. 

Kiki Lane at the Golden Globes 2019
6/23

Kiki Layne

Kiki Layne

If Beale Street Could Talk's Kiki Layne gave Lady Gaga a serious run for her money in this utterley divine, dreamily romantic couture Christian Dior gown in blush pink.

Lady Gaga at the Golden Globes 2019
7/23

Lady Gaga

Straight up, this has to be our favourite dress of the night. There was no way Lady Gaga was going to go low-key and she pulled off this utterly stunning periwinkle Valentino couture dress from the AW18 collection. Just wow. The award winner was channelling Judy Garland and was inspired by a scene from the 1954 version of A Star Is Born, in which the Hollywood icon wore a similar strapless gown with matching shawl and gloves for a performance.

Adding even more glam to her look, Lady Gaga wore Tiffany & Co. jewels, and the Tiffany Aurora necklace really made her whole look come together. 

Penelope Cruz at the Golden Globes 2019
8/23

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz's dramatic Ralph & Russo dress proved perfection with it's voluminous skirt, metallic lace detailing and elegant sillouhette. 

Sandra Oh at the Golden Globes 2019
9/23

Sandra Oh

Utterly classic, Killing Eve's Sandra Oh wowed in this timeless ruched evening gown. 

READ MORE: The New Year Style Resolutions to make according to the royal ladies! 

Saoirse Ronan at the Golden Globes 2019
10/23

Saoirse Ronan

Did Saoirse Ronan take inspiration from the actual Golden Globe's statue? We like to think so but jokes aside, how insane is this silver and nude fringed dress? We're getting 1920's flapper vibes and we like it. 

Amy Adams at the Golden Globes 2019
11/23

Amy Adams

Proving no need for sheer, sequins or short - Amy Adams opted for a simple and sophisticated royal blue column dress. This is a style that would never go out of fashion. 

Anne Hathaway at the Golden Globes 2019
12/23

Anne Hathaway

Who knew leopard print would work so well on the red carpet? Anne Hathaway just took the trend to a whole new level. 

Charlize Theron at the Golden Globes 2019
13/23

Charlize Theron

Proving monochrome will never not be a winner, Charlize opted for an elegant Christian Dior number. She has worked with the fashion house since 2004 so that's not a total surprise. 

Constance Wu at the Golden Globes 2019
14/23

Constance Wu

This dressed was pure perfection with its layers of peach tule, corset structure and flash of orange velvet. The Crazy Rich Asians actress absolutely smashed it! 

CHECK OUT: Royals wearing their best party dresses - and yes, we're talking head-to-toe sequins

Emma Stone at the Golden Globes 2019
15/23

Emma Stone 

Emma Stone never gets it wrong, does she? We love this understated yet party-ready retro look on the actress. She opted for her favourite designer - Louis Vuitton. 

Jodie Comer at the Golden Globes 2019
16/23

Jodie Comer

This certainly doesn't look like the easiest thing to pull off but Jodie Comer did it justice in this Ralph & Russo dress. The voluminous, gothic frock looked beautiful on the Killing Eve star. 

Lupita Nyong'o at the Golden Globes 2019
17/23

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita certainly brightened up January in this vibrant purple, sequin strapless dress by Calvin Klein, but guess what - she wore £40 Aldo shoes to go with it. Love that!  

Emmy Rossum at the Golden Globes 2019
18/23

Emmy Rossum

Is this the most romantic gown you've ever seen? Thought so. The Shameless actress chose Moniiwue Lhuillier for her princess moment. 

Jameela Jamil at the Golden Globes 2019
19/23

Jameela Jamil

Proving coral isn't just for summer, we love Jameela Jamil's bright coral ruffle Monique Lhuillier gown. The lace detailing across the front really sealed the deal. 

Kaley Cuoco at the Golden Globes 2019
20/23

Kaley Cuoco

It's the large bow sash that did it for us. Doesn't Kaley Cuoco look just beautiful in her Monique Lhuillier dress?!

Kristen Bell at the Golden Globes 2019
21/23

Kristen Bell

Feminine, flirty and oh-so-pretty, Kristen looked the belle of the red carpet in this pale pink chiffon Zuhair Murad number. 

Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes 2019
22/23

Nicole Kidman

Yes, yes and yes to this custom made Michael Kors oxblood red sequin dress. 

Rosamund Pike at the Golden Globes 2019
23/23

Rosamund Pike

Never one to dissapoint, Rosamund Pike looked fierce in this Givenchy Haute Couture black gown and sequin jacket.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...