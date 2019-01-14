17 Photos | Fashion

The Critics' Choice Awards 2019: The dresses we're ALL talking about

Who should be crowned best dressed?

Lady Gaga's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
Award season is in full swing and the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards brought some amazing dresses on the royal blue carpet. From Lady Gaga in Calvin Klein to The Killing's Jodie Comer wearing Zuhair Mura and silver siren Charlize Theron in Givenchy, we can't get enough. 

 

 

Lady Gaga

Calvin Klein was the designer of choice for Lady Gaga at the Critics' Choice Awards. The award winner kept things simple and stylish, and let the dress do the talking. 

Charlize Theron's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
2/17

Charlize Theron

Givenchy was the designer of choice for Charlize Theron - and doesn't she look amazing?! The cut-out, one-shouldered gown could be the best look of the night.

Emily Blunt's dress at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards
3/17

Emily Blunt 

The Prada dress, the Jimmy Choo clutch, the Louboutin shoes and the Lorraine Schwartz jewels - we love everything about Emily Blunt's Critics' Choice Awards outfit. 

Chrissy Teigen's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
4/17

Chrissy Teigen

Styled by her regular stylist, Monice Rose, Chrissy Teigen opted for Maison Yeya and a vampy lip. 

Nicole Kidman's dress at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards
5/17

Nicole Kidman

It was monochrome magic for Nicole Kidman at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards in her Armani Prive strapless dress.

Jodie Comer's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
6/17

Jodie Comer 

The Killing Eve star arrived at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards wearing a sheer Zurhair Murad number. The dress featured three quarter length sleeves and a whisical pattern all over.

 

Jameela Jamil's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
7/17

Jameela Jamil

TV host turned actress Jameela Jamil went for fashion AND  function, teaming her Oscar de la Renta gown with a pair of combat boots. 

Poppy Delevingne's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
8/17

Poppy Delevingne

It was a Princess moment for Poppy Delevingne on the blue carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards. She opted for Oscar de la Renta which had a gorgeous criss-cross back. 

Claire Foy's jumpsuit at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
9/17

Claire Foy

The Crown star - and nominee - took to the blue carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards wearing a one-shouldered jumpsuit. A vampy manicure and strappy sandals completed the look. 

Glenn Close's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
10/17

Glenn Close

We can't get enough of Glenn Close during award season - this little satin silver ensemble suits her perfectly. 

Allison Janney's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
11/17

Allison Janney 

The I, Tonya star looked chic, stylish and comfortable at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Sandra Oh's dress at the Critics Choice Awards
12/17

Sandra Oh

Can we just talk about Sandra Oh's Irene Neuwirth earrings at the Critics' Choice Awards. The green adds a lovely pop of colour to the Killing Eve actress's monochrome look. 

Gemma Chan's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
13/17

Gemma Chan 

We can't stop swooning over Gemma Chan's Jason Wu gown for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. The statement floral gown even had pockets... 

Kristen Bell's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
14/17

Kristen Bell

The Good Place actress matched her Cushnie dress to the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Laura Dern's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
15/17

Laura Dern 

Black, slinky, cutout and glamourous - Laura Dern's dress for the Critics' Choice Awards is just incredible. 

Julia Roberts caped trousers at the Critics Choice Awards
16/17

Julia Roberts

Another celeb, another monochrome hit! Julia Roberts attended the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards and opted for a black and white caped ensemble. Love it.

Regina King's dress at the Critics' Choice Awards
17/17

Regina King 

Michael Kors was the dress designer of choice for the Critics' Choice Award winner. The purple added some much-needed colour to the blue carpet. 

