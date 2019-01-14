View Galleries
-
Celebrities in trouser suits: This could be our favourite fashion trend yet
The trouser suit is a big trend right now, with celebrities from Victoria Beckham to Emma Willis and Kate Bosworth showcasing colourful two-pieces...
-
Golden Globes: The best hair and makeup looks you might have missed
Our favourite looks from the Golden Globes 2019...
-
Royals wearing neon like the fash-pack on Instagram
Someone pass us the sunglasses...
-
Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles
From the intricate updo to the Chelsea blow dry, and the much-loved ponytail, take a look at the Duchess of Cambridge's best ever hairstyles...
-
Meghan Markle's maternity wardrobe: Her best looks so far
All eyes are on the Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry...