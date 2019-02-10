﻿
These are the most outrageous Grammys outfits of all time! From Lady Gaga to Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez

nicki-minaj-grammys-2011
Any awards season buff will tell you that the Grammys is the one to look forward to when it comes to off-the-wall fashion – out go the gowns, and in comes the avant-garde. And whether look-at-me entrances (here's to you and your 2011 egg carriage, Lady Gaga) and navel-grazing necklines are your cup of tea or not, nothing can beat the drama of the music industry's finest red carpet.

We're looking back through our favourite moments over the years, be it Gaga's many stand-out moments, Christina Aguilera's ever-changing aesthetic or Nicki Minaj's crazy characterisations – let us know your favourite!

Speaking of Nicki, she took the leopard print trend to new heights back in 2011, even making sure her hair matched her outfit. She said on the red carpet at the time: "This outfit is a masterpiece by Givenchy. What that made for is miraculous meets her cub meets ferocity meets fabulosity meets the runway." Got it.

lady-gaga-grammys
The same year, Lady Gaga arrived in an egg-shaped carriage, later emerging to perform on stage in a latex outfit. She actually revealed that the vessel was temperature controlled, and that she'd been in it for a three whole days prior!

j-lo-grammys
Remember that J-Lo Versace dress? Everybody does. The red carpet moment garnered so many internet searches that it inspired Google to launch Google Images – now that's fashion influence.

 

anniel-ennox-grammys
We're here for Annie Lennox's Minnie Mouse impression at the 1995 awards show…

cyndi-lauper-grammys
…and check out Cyndi Lauper back in 1984!

toni-braxton
Thought Jennifer Lopez' dress was revealing? Toni Braxton's 2001 Richard Tyler number surely takes the award for most daring – and we've got to give it to her, she worked those camera angles like a pro.

christina-aguilera
For the 2004 ceremony, Christina Aguilera went full flapper girl in this fringed frock, even going for the genuine 1920s look with drawn-on, barely-there brows. That's commitment right there.

gaga-armani
Gaga's celestial-inspired 2010 look was custom-made by Giorgio Armani. She said at the time: "I am honored to be wearing Armani this evening. The series of pieces Mr. Armani created for me are truly iconic; they represent not only beautiful fashion, but my spirit and essence as an artist."

nikki-minaj
Nikki Minaj might just clinch the most bizarre moment for the 2012 awards, when she arrived dressed in a Versace cloak with a 'Pope-alike' as her red carpet date. It sparked many complaints from the Catholic community.

traci-bingham
In 2001, Traci Bingham chose to wear a top made out of rhinestones instead of, er, actual fabric.

gaga
Allow us one more Gaga look? Another from 2010, this Armani outfit featured a mega-dramatic head piece.

madonna-grammys
Madonna sparked headlines in 2015 by flashing her underwear from beneath her corseted black and pink and outfit. That doesn't look comfortable…

