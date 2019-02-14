﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

Celebrities looking extremely stylish wearing Victoria Beckham

So posh!

Princess Diana's USA sweater looks mighty like this £15 H&M number
meghan-markle-christmas-day
Photo: © Getty Images
Victoria Beckham is a fashion powerhouse and she has just celebrated her 10-year anniversary at the helm of the fashion brand. Loved by celebrities and royalty, pretty much every A-lister has stepped out the former Spice Girl's threads. From the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex to J-Lo and VB's bestie Eva Longoria, we round up the gals that can't get enough of her posh clobber…

 

The Duchess of Sussex

 

On Christmas Day 2018, Prince Harry's wife Meghan decided to flatter her growing baby bump in  head-to-toe Victoria Beckham. She wore a dark blue dress, boots, dress coat and the brand's Powder Box Handbag. We loved the classic look, and the timeless nature of the ensemble means that the royal can wear the look again and again.

sophie-wessex-blue-dress
Photo: © Rex
The Countess of Wessex

 

The wife of Prince Edward looked gorgeous in 2018 as she stepped out in a bright blue structured dress by Victoria Beckham. She styled the dress with Jimmy Choo velvet pumps and delicate drop earrings. Funnily enough, when Sophie appeared at the same charity event in 2015, she also turned to VB, stunning onlookers in a zesty orange body-conscious, fitted dress, which she teamed with nude patent leather shoes by Gianvito Rossi. If it ain't broke, don't fix it!

lady-gaga-white-dress
Photo: © Rex
Lady Gaga

 

The world's best-known pop star donned a crisp white cocktail dress from the former Spice Girl's label during her promotional tour of A Star is Born in 2018. The Satin Strap Drape Midi dress was made in an off-white bonded crepe and had satin strap detail and buttons on the back. Mother-of-four Victoria was made up that Gaga wore it and wrote on Instagram: "@ladygaga looks amazing in my #VBAW18 satin drape dress! Can’t wait to see #AStarIsBorn x VB."

 

jennifer-lopez-blue-dress
Photo: © Rex
Jennifer Lopez

 

Jennifer Lopez never fails to light up the red carpet. Let's be honest, she could wear a bin liner and would still make it work. In 2016 the actress looked incredible in a  Victoria Beckham blue, one-shoulder dress whilst promoting her show Shades of Blue. How very apt!

olivia-palermo-red-suit
Photo: © Rex
Olivia Palermo

 

At the 2018 British Fashion Awards,  Olivia Palermo made a statement in a bright red Victoria Beckham two-piece suit which she teamed with a simple black top and a sparkly box clutch.

 

carol-vorderman-white-skirt
Photo: © Rex
Carol Vorderman

 

Known for her love of form-fitting clothes, Carol Vorderman looked incredible on the Lorraine Show back in October 2018 wearing a  textured pencil skirt by VB. We love the ruched detail and statement buttons, and the fact she has styled it with a simple white tee.

eva-longoria-orange-victoria-beckham-dress
Photo: © Rex
Eva Longoria

 

Eva and Victoria are BFFs and the Desperate Housewives star has always supported her bestie's label. One of our favourite looks is this blood orange cocktail dress she wore in 2016. It's a great colour on her olive skin tone and ensured she stood out on the red carpet!

 

kim-kardashian-victoria-beckham-dress
Photo: © Rex
Kim Kardashian

 

Way before Kim Kardashian was given a style makeover by Kanye, largely consisting of cycling shorts, killer sunglasses, and perspex shoes, KK loved to amp it up on the red carpet, and back in 2011, the stunning reality star looked beautiful in a rose gold, metallic slip dress by VB which she accessorised with the most bouji diamonds.

laura-carmichael-red-blazer-victoria-beckham
Photo: © Getty Images
Laura Carmichael

 

The Downton Abbey fashionista was spotted wearing a very fancy burgundy jacket and cigarette pants by Victoria Beckham in January and we love the on-trend animal print clutch bag.

 

meghan-markle-green-skirt
Photo: © Rex
The Duchess of Sussex

 

The former Suits star made us green with envy on a visit to Dublin in 2018 and she teamed her patriotic look with a gorgeously cosy sweater from Victoria Beckham. The versatile item could be worn with jeans too for the epitome of casual glam.

olivia-coleman-victoria-beckham-dress
Photo: © Rex
Olivia Coleman

 

The Favourite's Olivia Coleman went for classic black at the British Independent Film Awards. The actress really suited the satin texture of this Victoria Beckham dress, which had batwing sleeves and a midi hemline. We love the splash of colour in the form of the pastel-toned heels.

 

sienna-miller-gingham-dress
Photo: © Rex
Sienna Miller

 

In 2015, bobo beauty Sienna Miller wowed the San Sebastian Film Festival in an open back checkered dress from Victoria Beckham. The bold Gingham print gave it a relaxed yet trendy feel and Sienna gave it her own personal stamp with funky block heels.

