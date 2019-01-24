﻿
Lady Gaga channels Audrey Hepburn at the 2019 Oscars - could this be her best look yet?

So many fab dresses over the years...

Lady Gaga Oscars 2019 Alexander McQueen dress and Tiffany diamonds
Lady Gaga wowed at the 2019 Oscars in her Alexander McQueen gown and Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond - did she give you Audrey Hepburn vibes? Lady Gaga usually likes to shock - do we need to mention the infamous meat dress? - and she likes to wow, but what has she worn to the Oscars in previous years? We take a trip down memory lane…

Lady Gaga wearing a pink dress at the Oscars in 2014 - Atelier Versace
2014: Lady Gaga's pink Oscars dress

 

The art deco embellished Atelier Versace couture dress won a round of applause from fashion fans back in 2014. And the singer teamed it with a pair of supersized platforms by Brian Atwood - they were basically her very own podium, and at 5ft 1", she loves a good high heel.

In case you don't know, Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace have been friends for years and Lady Gaga even dedicated an entire song to the designer on her Artpop album, and exclusively wore Versace on her Born This Way tour.

In a recent interview with Attitude magazine, Donatella opened up about their friendship, saying: "I adore her. The song arrived quite a while after we first knew each other. Gaga is a very emotional person, she's very insecure, which I like about her. Every true artist is insecure. We've become good friends and we talk so much. I'm so happy about the movie, A Star Is Born. I went to the premiere with her and she was crying, I said: 'Enough of this crying. Smile, you've made it.' I hope she wins an Oscar."

Lady Gaga's Vanity Fair Oscars after party dress in 2014 - Versace
2014: Lady Gaga's Vanity Fair Oscars after party dress

 

Switching in to a second dress, for the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Lady Gaga kept it chic with Versace.

 

Lady Gaga wearing a sparkly dress and red gloves at the Oscars in 2015
2015: Lady Gaga wearing a sparkly dress and red gloves at the Oscars

 

For the Oscars in 2015, Lady Gaga arrived in a custom glittery gown by Azzedine Alaïa which took two weeks to make and required a team of 25 people. Not only did the Tunisian-born designer create her red-carpet ensemble - complete with red gloves - he also created her three onstage looks.

Lady Gaga's stylist Brandon Maxwell told Vogue at the time: "Gaga and I talked a lot about this moment, how much it means to her, and how much it means to me both as a fashion lover and fan of the Oscars. She and I have spent a lot of time with Mr. Alaïa in his home, and we really wanted to choose someone we have a powerful friendship with to share this moment with us."

As for Gaga, who has worn Alaïa on numerous occasions, she said: "Mr. Alaïa loves the look, if the artist loves his artwork, then I'm successful as the vehicle of his voice. For me, it's all about supporting the artist and making his Oscars dream come true."

Lady Gaga on stage at the Oscars 2015 wearing Alaïa
2015: Lady Gaga on stage at the Oscars

 

For her performance at the Oscars, Lady Gaga sang her heart out wearing an iridescent, white gown, designed by Alaïa. She swapped her platinum updo for a wavy look. She posted a photo on Twitter of her changing her dresses, writing: "Time for dress #2" and hashtagged it #INeedADrink.

Lady Gaga wearing a black gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2015
2015: Lady Gaga at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party

 

After all the excitement of the night, and an exhausting performance, Lady Gaga let her hair down for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party and went all out with her makeup. With vampy eyes and a dark lip, she also slipped into a slinky black number. Designed by, of course, Alaïa, but she added bling from Lorraine Schwartz, who, BTW, had just designed her brand new engagement ring given to her by her fiancé at the time, Taylor Kinney.

Lady Gaga wearing a white gown suit at the Oscars in 2016 designed by her stylist Brandon Maxwell
2016: Lady Gaga wearing a white gown suit at the Oscars

 

Opting for a white 'gown suit' with 10-inch Brian Atwood heels, Lady Gaga turned to her stylist pal for her Academy Awards look, and guess what - she decided on the outfit the day before. She told ABC's pre-show on the day of the Oscars: "This was designed by my stylist and best friend, designer Brandon Maxwell, and he spent an entire week making five custom dresses for me, and we chose this one yesterday."

Sharing the love, Brandon took to Instagram with photos of his most famous client, writing: "Do you know what it feels like to watch your best friend, in your dress, walk down the Oscars red carpet, as a nominee in love? Unreal. We are PROUD of you." Captioning another photo, he wrote: "Our beautiful and talented and out of this world @ladygaga wearing custom #brandonmaxwell gown suit & @lorraineschwartz on the Oscars Red Carpet! We love you beyond words and are thankful to share in this momentous moment. What a true friend and talent you are!"

She was nominated for Best Original Song with hitmaker Diane Warren for their track 'Til It Happens to You, a song from the campus rape documentary The Hunting Ground.

Lady Gaga on stage at the Oscars in 2016
2016: Lady Gaga on stage at the Oscars

 

Donning all white, Lady Gaga sang 'Til It Happens to You on stage and she was joined by a group of male and female survivors on stage, who each had words or phrases written on their arms, including "It Happened to Me" and "Survivor."

At the finale of her Oscar-nominated song, Gaga stood with the survivors and held hands with them on stage as the audience stood in cheering support.

