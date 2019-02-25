﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

Outfit change! Show-stopping Oscars after party looks from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and more

The party doesn't stop…

...
Outfit change! Show-stopping Oscars after party looks from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and more
You're reading

Outfit change! Show-stopping Oscars after party looks from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and more

1/13
Next

Olivia Colman’s red carpet dresses have been a lesson to us all
glenn-close
Photo: © Getty Images
1/13

The 2019 Oscar awards ceremony might be over, but the celebrations are only just kicking off – as all our favourite stars head out to the glittering after parties. Any excuse for an outfit change, eh? The likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Emilia Clarke and plenty of others stepped out to celebrate in brand new gowns, so there's plenty more fashion to feast our eyes on. A flurry of new A-listers are in town attend the glamorous events – the hottest tickets being the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, or Elton John's annual Academy Awards Viewing Party – so there's more gorgeous looks from Miley Cyrus, Rosie Huntington Whitely and Lupita Nyong'o, to name a few…

Glenn Close

Glenn wowed in a golden caped gown for the formal ceremony, and changed into another glittering number for the after party – just wow! Glenn was beaten to her first Oscar win by Olivia Colman, who took the Best Actress gong for The Favourite, but she certainly wins one of our best-dressed awards. Beautiful.

lady-gaga
Photo: © Getty Images
2/13

Lady Gaga

Gaga changed into this stunning black ballgown for her performance of Shallow with Bradley Cooper during the ceremony, but stuck with it for the Vanity Fair party, too - and we can hardly blame her.

jennifer-lopez
Photo: © Getty Images
3/13

Jennifer Lopez

She may have wowed us once at the ceremony, but J Lo did it again later with this gorgeous midi dress and her bouncy, ultra-glam blowdry. Insert heart-eye emoji here...

priyanka-chopra
Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

Priyanka Chopra

The actress seemed to have taken a leaf from her bestie the Duchess of Sussex with this chic black number - it had a tuxedo-style bodice, a style Meghan is known to favour.

emilia-clarke
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

Emilia Clarke

The Game Of Thrones star also changed out of her original lilac gown, opting for a sweet red midi dress for the after party.

liam-miley
Photo: © Getty Images
6/13

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

...made a cute couple's appearance at the Vanity Fair bash - how beautiful does Miley look in her glittery YSL gown?

kate-bosworth
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

Kate Bosworth

While pink seemed to be the colour of choice on the red carpet, there were plenty of other vibrant tones at the after parties - Kate Bosworth was breath-taking in her Cong Tri yellow gown.

gabrielle-union
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

Gabrielle Union

The actress truly stunned in this burnt orange number - one of our favourites, for sure!

lupita-nyongo
9/13

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita, as ever, stunned in her chosen gown - this feathery show-stopper is by Oscar De La Renta. 

rosie-hw
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Rosie Huntington-Whitely

What can we say? She can do no wrong...

emily-ratajowski
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

Emily Ratajowski

A gorgeous, fit-like-a-glove midi dress for Emily, and a chic retro updo.

kendall-caitlin-jenner
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner

What a sweet moment between Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner! Kendall's black gown was ultra-daring, with hip-high slits at either side - we're not surprised she was covering her modesty...

samira-wiley
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

Samira Wiley

We love Samira's glittering fitted gown.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...