Cheat star Katherine Kelly's most glamorous red carpet looks

She's back on our screens in the gripping ITV show

Photo: © Getty Images
If you're partial to a psychological thriller like most of the UK, there's every chance you're watching ITV's new drama Cheat, starring former Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly. It's fab to see her back on our screens, we think you'll agree. And, aside from her incredible acting talents, Katherine has nailed many a red carpet look over the years - from glamorous gowns to fun party outfits with her Corrie co-stars. 

Her character Dr Leah Dale sports just past shoulder-length blonde hair like Katherine has done in the past, but the actress has also embraced some pretty dramatic hair changes over the years, too! Take a look through our favourite looks from the talented star… 

pride-of-britain-katherine-kelly
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

The actress nailed her look for the 2017 Pride of Britain Awards, choosing this gorgeous one-shouldered frilled number. Metallic accessories and a mega-flawless makeup look keep it simple yet chic, we reckon. 

katherine-kelly
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

She went for understated elegance at the 2017 film premiere of Funny Cow, matching her lipstick to her dress and showing off some bronzed skin. 

katherine-kelly-gown
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Katherine certainly made a statement in this black backless James Steward gown, which she wore to the ITV Palooza party in October 2018. She swept her sun-kissed hair into an updo, too, to make sure that revealing silhouette did the talking. 

katherine-boho
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Boho beautiful! Katherine, who was pregnant with her second child at the time, kept her bump hidden away in this floaty dress for the launch of musical Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre in June 2016. She managed to keep her entire pregnancy a secret, later introducing baby Rose to the world with an exclusive HELLO! photoshoot

katherine-olivier-awards
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

For 2015's star-studded Olivier Awards, Katherine looked chic in neutrals (and her favourite metallic clutch bag, by the looks of things!).

katherine-2014
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

We adored her look at the 2014 Pride of Britain awards, too. That bateau neckline wouldn't look out of place on a certain Duchess Meghan… 

katherine-kelly-olivier-awards-2012
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Doesn't Katherine look gorgeous in yellow? She attended the 2012 Olivier Awards in this sunshine gown, looking like a total star. 

katherine-kelly-yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

She had already rocked the hue on the red carpet in 2010, at the Rose d'Or Television Festival Award Ceremony in Switzerland - she was also wearing her hair in a sweet bob at the time.

