Cheat star Katherine Kelly's most glamorous red carpet looks

You might like...
-
These are all of Holly Willoughby's most stunning Dancing On Ice gowns
In honour of the Dancing on Ice 2019 final, we couldn't resist looking back at some of Holly's best looks over the years. We've even gone...
-
Duchess Kate's best fashion moments in LK Bennett
The Duchess of Cambridge has been a loyal L.K. Bennett customer for years...
-
The most dramatic and funniest moments from the Oscars 2019 – Olivia Colman's hilarious speech and more
The starry Oscar Awards are over for another year! And as ever, it was a night of emotion, hilarity and joy in good measure – from Olivia...
-
Outfit change! Show-stopping Oscars after party looks from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and more
The Oscar 2019 awards ceremony might be over, but the celebrations are only just kicking off – as all our favourite stars head out to the glittering...
-
When royalty attend the Oscars - all the glamorous gowns and red carpet moments
The biggest night of the movie industry's calendar calls for a host of A-listers to walk the red carpet - but there's arguably no greater...