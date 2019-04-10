Stylish star mini-mes! When celebrity mums and daughters dress EXACTLY the same

﻿
Slaying it like mum

There is nothing cuter than matching outfits with your child (ok, there's puppies in Halloween outfits but we digress) and celebrity mums are professionals at this fun fashion pastime. They choose a pretty dress or sweet PJ set then buy the kiddie copy and voila, instant aw factor.

 

Tennis champion Serena Williams is the latest star momma to indulge in the stylish mini-me trend with her adorable daughter Alexis Olympia. Just look at their matching pink rara skirts, white blouses with lamb motifs and chic pink neck ties. Love it!

 

Serena isn't the only famous mum to style her own mini-me. Check out these sweet double-acts…

Ferne McCann and Sunday

Ferne and her daughter Sunday were the picture of cuteness at the wedding of Billie Faiers in March 2019. The former TOWIE star dressed herself and her little girl in coordinating pink silk dresses with matching hair accessories.

Ferne wrote on her Instagram page about the special day: "Of course I wanted to twin with my darling girl. Thankyou @gracelanestudio for our bespoke pieces you are truly talented. & @ellisransonx for making it all come together & helping with the design."

Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Aw, we love these gorgeous floral dresses on global superstar Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy. The pair often dress in the same outfits, with Beyonce sharing the sweet snaps on her social media pages. Too cool.

Amanda Holden with Lexi and Hollie

Girls night in! How sweet are Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexi and Hollie? The trio dressed in matching pink sleepwear featuring their own initials for a hotel stay early in 2019. Amanda's oldest daughter Lexi is her mum's double.

Alesha Dixon and Azura

This snap of singer Alesha and her super-sweet daughter Azura is just the best. Alesha revealed how she had a smaller version of her beautiful floral gown made for her little girl. What a stunning pair - and matching top knots too!

Mariah Carey and Monroe

Can you imagine the awesome life little Monroe has with superstar mum Mariah? Here the pair are in their matching striped pink pyjamas for a girls' pamper night. We heart this.

Victoria Beckham and Harper

Remember this sweet photo of Victoria with her daughter Harper? The close pair donned identical Vogue robes for a mum-daughter day. What we'd do for one of those robes…

