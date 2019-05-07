Met Gala 2019: the most beautiful and bold fashion looks from Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne and more

Since the theme of 2019's Met Gala is 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', our favourite stars went all-out for this year's stylish party – with the likes of Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne and Janelle Monae totally running with the dress code. Can we get a "Yasss?!" Alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour, 2019's co-chairs of the event were Gaga, Serena Williams, Harry Styles and Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele – so keep your eye out in our gallery!
READ: Everything you need to know about the Met Gala: fashion's most extravagant night of the year
This year's spectacle is inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on 'Camp', and guests at this year's party are invited to explore what 'camp' fashion means to them. "I think this year's exhibition more possibly than any other, is about self-expression and individuality," Anna has previously said in a video for Vogue. "I think we're all most hoping to see I something that is outrageous, that is fun, tongue in cheek, so my guess is that we're going to see a very large amount of feathers on the red carpet." Let's find out! Scroll down to see all our favourite show-stoppers…