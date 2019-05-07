﻿
23 Photos | Fashion

Met Gala 2019: the most beautiful and bold fashion looks from Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne and more

This year's red carpet was a knock-out…

...
Met Gala 2019: the most beautiful and bold fashion looks from Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne and more
You're reading

Met Gala 2019: the most beautiful and bold fashion looks from Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne and more

1/23
Next

7 things every little Prince and Princess needs in their wardrobe
met-gala-intro
Photo: © Getty Images
1/23

Since the theme of 2019's Met Gala is 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', our favourite stars went all-out for this year's stylish party – with the likes of Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne and Janelle Monae totally running with the dress code. Can we get a "Yasss?!" Alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour, 2019's co-chairs of the event were Gaga, Serena Williams, Harry Styles and Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele – so keep your eye out in our gallery!

READ: Everything you need to know about the Met Gala: fashion's most extravagant night of the year

This year's spectacle is inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on 'Camp', and guests at this year's party are invited to explore what 'camp' fashion means to them. "I think this year's exhibition more possibly than any other, is about self-expression and individuality," Anna has previously said in a video for Vogue. "I think we're all most hoping to see I something that is outrageous, that is fun, tongue in cheek, so my guess is that we're going to see a very large amount of feathers on the red carpet." Let's find out! Scroll down to see all our favourite show-stoppers…

1-lady-gaga
Photo: © Getty Images
2/23

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lady Gaga was the first to arrive on the red carpet, giving photographers a full spectacle in an incredible creation by long-time collaborator Brandon Maxwell. Arriving in an incredible hot pink parachute gown, she was escorted by a group of male dancers who helped her in her performance to open the carpet.

2-lady-gaga-looks
Photo: © Getty Images
3/23

Later, she removed her gown to reveal a stunning black ball gown, then again to a neon pink fitted gown and again to underwear and fishnets, wheeling a 'Haus of Gaga' champagne trolley. What. An. Entrance.

3-serena-williams
Photo: © Getty Images
4/23

Fellow co-chair Serena Williams arrived not long after, in a show-stopping Versace gown with butterfly embellishments. She also revealed she was wearing Nike Air trainers underneath!

4-janelle-monae
Photo: © Getty Images
5/23

Janelle Monae arguably made one of the biggest statements in this incredible custom dress by Christian Siriano – complete with a blinking eye detail.

5-janelle-monae-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
6/23

She also wore one of the most memorable hair looks of the night, studded with red lip details. The look was created by her go-to hairdresser Nikki Nelms.

6-billy-porter
Photo: © Getty Images
7/23

The incredible Billy Porter also made quite the entrance, carried in on a Egyptian-inspired bed by six Broadway performers! His wow-worthy winged gold bodysuit was made by The Blondes, as was his custom headpiece.

7-cara-delevingne
Photo: © Getty Images
8/23

We loved Cara Delevingne in this beautiful rainbow outfit, no doubt inspired by the Pride movement. Her quirky headdress featured kitsch bananas, fake teeth and fried eggs. Love!

8-celine-dion
Photo: © Getty Images
9/23

Celine Dion's fringed Oscar De La Renta bodysuit was a total showstopper, too.

9-katy-perry
Photo: © Getty Images
10/23

Katy Perry lit up the red carpet, literally, in this creation by Jeremy Scott at Moschino! Later, she changed into a hamburger outfit, naturally...

10-jared-leto
Photo: © Getty Images
11/23

As ever, Jared Leto made a statement in an embellished Gucci gown - and by, er, carrying his own head (like models at the fashion house's A/W '18 show). 

11-harry-styles
Photo: © Getty Images
12/23

Also in Gucci was Harry Styles, as the new face of the brand. For his first appearance at the gala, and as the youngest co-chair the event has ever had, he wore a sheer pussybow shirt and ultra high-waisted trousers.

12-kate-moss-rita-ora
Photo: © Getty Images
13/23

Rita Ora and Kate Moss posed together in beautiful metallic ensembles.

13-rachel-brosnahan
Photo: © Getty Images
14/23

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan looked beautiful in a ruffled Erdem gown.

14-benedict-cumberbatch
Photo: © Getty Images
15/23

Benedict Cumberbatch also walked the carpet with wife Sophie Hunter. The actor styled his crisp white suit with a body chain,  jewelled brooch and a statement pair of loafers.

15-kim-kardashian
Photo: © Getty Images
16/23

Kim Kardashian wore a body-skimming dress by Thierry Mugler, the designer's first creation in 20 years. "This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor," she told Vogue on the carpet.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance, looking glamorous in feathered creations.

16-alexa-chung
Photo: © Getty Images
17/23

We loved Alexa Chung's pretty floral mini dress.

17-elle-fanning
Photo: © Getty Images
18/23

Elle Fanning had some of the most fun with the theme, even adding a playful manicure with charms to her look.

18-charlotte-casiraghi
Photo: © Getty Images
19/23

Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi was also in attendance once again, in a pretty ruffled black dress.

19-gemma-chan
Photo: © Getty Images
20/23

Gemma Chan looked stunning in a Tom Ford silver gown, with another show-stopping headpiece.

20-gigi-hadid
Photo: © Getty Images
21/23

Gigi Hadid arrived with designer Michael Kors, who made her incredible metallic bodysuit.

21-kerry-washington
Photo: © Getty Images
22/23

Kerry Washington's gown and jewellery read 'Negativity is noise', made by Tory Burch.

22-bette-midler-joan-collins
Photo: © Getty Images
23/23

Two amazing icons! Bette Midler and Joan Collins were also at the party, looking incredible in their full-length gowns. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...