TV BAFTAs 2019: The best dressed list stars of the night

The dresses! The jewellery! The shoes!

Strictly Come Dancing stars dress to impress at TV BAFTAS
On 9 May 2019, the stars of the silver screen walked the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the fabulous Television BAFTAs. From the likes of Strictly's Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Bodyguard actress Keeley Hawes, it was a night for fabulous frocks. Before the show airs at 8pm on Sunday evening, take a look at what the stars wore for one of the biggest nights in the calendar…. 

 

 

Keeley Hawes

Bodyguard actress, 43-year-old Keeley Hawes, was also nominated for best leading actress and looked absolutely ravishing in her silver ball gown complete with Bateau neckline. 

Tess Daly wearing a red suit at the TV BAFTAs 2019
2/16

Tess Daly

Rocking something she has never worn before for a red carpet - a suit! Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly showed off her fashion prowess in a bespoke scarlet red trouser suit by Suzanne Neville. The 50-year-old beauty teamed her suit with Kurt Geiger shoes, an Aspinal of London bag, and jewellery by Georgina Scott. Her stylist, James Yardley, told HELLO!: "The suit was designed by Suzanne and myself and I just wanted Tess to look strong, sexy and powerful but still comfortable on the red carpet."

Jodie Comer at the TV Baftas wearing a one shouldered purple dress
3/16

Jodie Comer 

This time last year we hadn't been introduced to Killing Eve, and now, we're desperate for series two to air in the UK. The star of the show, British actress Jodie Comer - who was nominated for the best leading actress - looked beautiful as she walked the red carpet in her one-shouldered magenta dress. She no doubt had her fingers crossed for a win. 

Holly Willoughby's navy dress at the TV BAFTAs
4/16

Holly Willoughby 

This Morning's Holly Willoughby was the belle of the ball as she arrived at the 2019 TV BAFTAs. Styled by Angie Smith, of course, the TV personality rocked a navy thigh-split Maria Lucia Hohan dress which she teamed with sky-high Sophia Webster strappy sandals, Boodles earrings, and a Stephen Webster bracelet. 

Rochelle Humes wearing a YSL dress at the TV BAFTAS
5/16

Rochelle Humes

Wow! Rochelle Humes showed off a lot of leg for the 2019 TV BAFTAs, and she gets a high five from us. The TV star, who was joined by her husband Marvin Humes, opted for a black thigh-high, sheer YSL. Usually, she is styled by Angie Smith, but this time she opted for fashion stylist Georgia.

camilla kerslake wearing a silver dress at the TV BAFTAs 2019
6/16

Camilla Kerslake

Silver siren alert! Opera singer Camilla Kerslake, who is signed up with Gary Barlow's record company brought her A-game to the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday. Looking seriously stylish in silver, the 30-year-old shimmered as the sun caught her dress on the red carpet. The dress - and her clutch - was designed by Gyunel, and she hit Blush Blow to get red carpet ready. 

Scarlett Moffatt's dress at the TV BAFTAs 2019
7/16

Scarlett Moffatt 

The TV star had a very important job for the evening - she was a fashion commentator for the TV BAFTAs for Virgin Media alongside her pal Tom Read Wilson. Of course, Scarlett had to dress chic and stylish herself, so she opted for a one-shouldered gown. 

Claudia Winkleman black dress at the TV BAFTAS
8/16

Claudia Winkleman

What would a red carpet be like without Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman? Styled by Sinead McKeefry, who's also a HELLO! Columnist, the 47-year-old seriously impressed fashion lovers in her simple, yet stylish, black wrap dress and nude high heels. Love the jazzy earrings, too! 

Maya Jama at the TV BAFTAs 2019
9/16

Maya Jama

TV personality, who has recently appeared in the fashion pages of Vogue magazine, certainly showed she's one to watch in the style stakes. Dressed like an absolute goddess for the TV BAFTAs, Maya opted for a white embellished gown and a necklace that was worth - wait for it - £250,000. 

Ruth Wilson at the TV BAFTAs
10/16

Ruth Wilson

Best actress nominee, Mrs Wilson star Ruth Wilson, looked divine as she joined her fellow nominees on the red carpet at the TV BAFTAs. 

Emily Atack at the TV BAFTAs wearing a red polka dot dress
11/16

Emily Atack

We’re dotty for Emily Atack’s red polka dot dress for the TV BAFTAs! The Natalie & Alanna frock was a dramatic look for the I’m a Celebrity finalist, but she gets the thumbs up from us. Styled by fashion stylist Sarah Rose, this could be one of the most memorable looks of the night. 

Georgia May Foote at the TV BAFTAs 2019
12/16

Georgia May Foote

Actress Georgia, who once starred on Strictly Come Dancing, looked beautiful as she turned up to the TV BAFTAs in her Bruce Oldfield dress Sarah Zhuang jewellery and Dune shoes. Describing it as her "favourite look ever", the TV star looked absolutely dreamy. She was styled by one of the celeb's fave stylists - Kelvin Barron. 

Phoebe-Waller-Bridge at the TV BAFTAs 2019 wearing a blue dress
13/16

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fleabag star Phoebe-Waller-Bridge brought her A-game to the TV BAFTAs red carpet. The gal-of-the-moment dressed to impress in a baby blue caped sleeve dress. 

Susanna Reid black dress at the TV BAFTAs
14/16

Susanna Reid

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid brought some va-va-voom to the red carpet in her black sheer front dress. No doubt styled by her go-to stylist, Debbie Harper, the morning TV journalist earned some major style points! 

Julia Stiles at the TV BAFTAs
15/16

Julia Stiles

Hollywood star Julia Stiles flew in for the TV BAFTAs and brought some A-list glamour to the red carpet. Looking gorgeous in navy, the Riviera star showed us brits how it's done. 

16/16

Suranne Jones 

Suranne's show, Save Me, was nominated for best drama series at the BAFTA TV Awards, and to celebrate, she looked phenomenal in her caped-sleeved monochrome dress. 

