Most stylish guests of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

kate middleton chelsea flower show
On Monday 20 May, it was the Chelsea Flower Show press day - a sneak peek for celebrities and for select members of the press before the gates are officially opened to the public. Of course, this meant there was plenty of summer style inspiration courtesy of royalty and celebrities. From the Duchess of Cambridge in her cool, muted ensemble to the morning TV stars who brought their sartorial A-game to London's SW3. Sit back and let us show you all of the best-dressed stars to arrive at the grand opening of the Chelsea Flower Show 2019. The question is: who's your winner?

 

The Duchess of Cambridge

Surprising many, the Duchess of Cambridge went for a casual Spring look. Wearing a simple but chic look, she opted for a crisp white shirt by M.i.h Jeans, camel-toned cropped trousers by Massimo Dutti which she teamed with a brown belt and a pair of Superga trainers. She accessorised with her favourite Monica Vinader earrings and her Cartier watch.

lorraine kelly chelsea flower show
Lorraine Kelly

From TV set straight to the gardens, Lorraine wore the same Phase Eight dress she had worn earlier that morning to present her show. However, she swapped her pink Topshop stilettos for some more outdoor-ready trainers.

kate garraway chelsea flower show
Kate Garraway

Pairing a feminine dress with a biker jacket was a winning look for Good Morning Britain presenter, Kate Garraway.

charlotte hawkins chelsea flower show
Charlotte Hawkins

Opting for a more daring look than usual, Charlotte wore a multicolour dress with stars and hearts on it. She styled it with metallic strappy shoes and wore her statement makeup and her hair in bouncy curls.

brandon cole zoe hobbs chelsea flower show
Brendan Cole and Zoe Hobbs

We adore Zoe Hobbs' look. Perfect for the flower show, the embroidery and tulle looked stunning. Paired with a cream cardi, nude shoes and a bag - the whole vibe was gorgeous.

joan collins chelsea flower show
Joan Collins

Looking the height of sophistication, the always-ladylike Joan Collins looked perfect in a pink satin jacket, floral dress, white gloves and a fedora.

holly valance chelsea flower show
Holly Valance and Nick Candy

Holly Valance proved you can still wear black and look chic in the warmer months. Pairing her blazer with a splash of on-trend leopard, jeans and a seriously enviable Chanel bag, it was a perfect day time look.

judi dench chelsea flower show
Judi Dench

Hollywood royalty Judi Dench made an appearance at the gardens in a beautiful dress coat embroidered with flowers, peacocks and patterns.

joe sugg dianne buswell chelsea flower show
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

The Strictly Come Dancing duo turned up looking dapper in equal parts. Dianne opted for an extremely apt green dress and Joe looked sharp in a suit.

