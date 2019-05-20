Most stylish guests of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

On Monday 20 May, it was the Chelsea Flower Show press day - a sneak peek for celebrities and for select members of the press before the gates are officially opened to the public. Of course, this meant there was plenty of summer style inspiration courtesy of royalty and celebrities. From the Duchess of Cambridge in her cool, muted ensemble to the morning TV stars who brought their sartorial A-game to London's SW3. Sit back and let us show you all of the best-dressed stars to arrive at the grand opening of the Chelsea Flower Show 2019. The question is: who's your winner?
The Duchess of Cambridge
Surprising many, the Duchess of Cambridge went for a casual Spring look. Wearing a simple but chic look, she opted for a crisp white shirt by M.i.h Jeans, camel-toned cropped trousers by Massimo Dutti which she teamed with a brown belt and a pair of Superga trainers. She accessorised with her favourite Monica Vinader earrings and her Cartier watch.
