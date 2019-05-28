﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

These celebrities LOVE wearing Marks & Spencer! Ruth Langsford, Holly Willoughby and more

Just like Duchess Meghan...

These celebrities LOVE wearing Marks & Spencer! Ruth Langsford, Holly Willoughby and more
These celebrities LOVE wearing Marks & Spencer! Ruth Langsford, Holly Willoughby and more

Stacey Solomon embraces new mum style in the cutest £7 Primark PJs
The Duchess of Sussex first sent fashion fans M&S crazy when she stepped out wearing a black batwing Marks & Spencer jumper in January 2018 – prompting thousands to rush out to buy the chic sweater and cause a sell out on the fashion retailer’s website. The (then) royal-to-be teamed the simple piece with a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers and an effortless swept-back bun – winning plenty of praise from the British public, who quickly fell in love with her down-to-earth style.

The £45 jumper, which sold out within hours after Meghan was seen wearing it, began appearing on eBay for up to £149, with plenty of shoppers eager to get hold of it. "It was fantastic to see Meghan wear M&S, and we have been thrilled with the customer response," a Marks & Spencer spokesperson told us. 

Since then, Meghan has worn a number of pieces from the British brand – but she's not the only one who loves M&S! UK stars Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Vogue Williams are also fans of the high street staple, often prompting big sell outs, too. Read on to find out which other famous faces count the humble Marks & Spencer as a favourite style haunt…

1-holly-marks-and-spencer
2/14

Holly Willoughby

After bringing out her own sell-out edit with the brand, Holly has of course been flaunting her favourite pieces on her own social media pages! The presenter also bagged this gorgeous shirt dress, £39.50, before it hit shelves – we love that retro print, don't you?

2-vogue-marks-spencer
3/14

Vogue Williams

Style queen Vogue is a bit of an unlikely fan of Marks & Sparks, but often raves about her favourite staples from the store on her Instagram page. Her 'Asymmetric Relaxed Midi Dress' by Autograph is worth £79, and sold out in almost every size after she wore it.

3-ruth-marks-spencer
4/14

Ruth Langsford

Ruth is arguably an even bigger fan of M&S than any of her fellow stars – she has chosen to wear the British brand countless times in 2019, including at This Morning Live. Fans loved this blue bodycon dress, which cost just £39.50 from the British retailer.

4-alex-jones-dress
Photo: © Instagram
5/14

Alex Jones

The One Show host Alex is a big fan of high-street bargains, and her fans went wild for this sweet summery dress! "Love this @marksandspencer dress. A goodie for summer," she captioned her Instagram Story. The 'Floral Print Button Front Waisted Dress' £35, has now almost sold out.

5-charlotte-hawkins-dress
6/14

Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte is another of our favourite morning TV fashion influencers – she wore this flirty midi dress to present Good Morning Britain in April 2019. It's £55 and still available in a few sizes, so hurry if you fancy bagging it…

6-kate-dress
7/14

Kate Garraway

Charlotte's colleague Kate is also a big fan of M&S – viewers loved her pretty blue ruffle dress from the Per Una collection.

7-jane-moore-loose-women-outfit
8/14

Jane Moore

Loose Women's Jane Moore is loved by fans for her chic high street style. She teamed a simple white Marks & Spencer shirt with this Zara skirt in April 2019, making it look ultra expensive.

9/14

Holly Willoughby

Back in 2018, Holly followed in Meghan’s footsteps and opted for an M&S look for her This Morning presenting duties. She wore the £39.50 'Side Snap Boxy Pencil Midi Skirt' in bottle green, the perfect winter staple.

10/14

Amanda Holden

Another TV star that favours an M&S ensemble is Amanda Holden, who caused a frenzy when she wore this beautiful red lace dress while filling in in for Holly on This Morning back in October 2017. Teaming the look with bold red sandals to step into Holly’s shoes, she certainly looked the part, as fans rushed to bag the midi-frock for themselves.

11/14

Alexa Chung

Fashion icon Alexa Chung has long had a relationship with our favourite British retailer - as she teamed up with them to launch her Archive collection, which brought back classic pieces from the brand’s history. The Frances trench coat, which she is seen wearing here, was a particular favourite of hers.

12/14

Olivia Palermo

Stateside style star Olivia Palermo caused quite a stir when she appeared at New York Fashion Week wearing a camel suede skirt from the unassuming British brand – nailing the look alongside a floor-length khaki coat and burgundy roll-neck sweater. Fellow fashionista Alexa was also spotted in the pencil skirt, prompting a UK-wide sell-out.

13/14

Christine Lampard

ITV presenter Christine, who is often dressed by Holly Willoughby’s stylist Angie Smith, opted for this sparkly navy M&S skirt for an appearance on Loose Women back in December 2017, teamed with a chic duck egg blue jumper. The star is a long-time fan of the brand, often choosing their more colourful designs for her presenting duties.

14/14

Victoria Derbyshire

BBC broadcaster Victoria wasn’t the only one to fall in love with Marks & Spencer’s iconic Constellation Dress – the beautiful blue star-print midi, which retailed for just £45, was one of the brand’s biggest hits of 2017. When the presenter debuted her outfit on Instagram, she was flooded with compliments for the dress, which now sells on eBay for nearly £150.

