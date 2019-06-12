﻿
Move over Holly! This Morning has a new secret fashionista - beauty expert Sarah Jossel 

Warning: Dress envy incoming...

Sarah Jossel with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
If you're an avid viewer of This Morning, you'll recognise Sarah Jossel's name. She's the one who tells Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield all the latest beauty news, crazy skincare trends and answers any anti-ageing-related questions. The beauty know-it-all isn't a TV star in her everyday life, she is the Beauty Director at the Sunday Times. And yes, while we follow her on Instagram for her beauty expertise, we also keep an eye on her collection of dresses, because if there's one thing she's good at - it's picking a fabulous dress.

 

Thankfully, the journalist documents her on-screen outfits on Instagram - similar to Holly, Amanda, Rochelle and co. - and tells her followers exactly where everything is from.

 

RELATED: Summer fashion inspiration! The best summer dresses with SLEEVES

 

Because we're getting in the mood for summer, and we love nothing more than a gorgeous summer frock, here's Sarah Jossel's style hits…

Beauty expert Sarah Jossel wearing a red dress on This Morning
On Friday 7 June, Sarah took posing tips from her fellow This Morning gal, Holly Willoughby, swishing her dress in a similar fashion to how Holly does it. Wearing a Ted Baker dress with a pair of nude Gianvito Rossi shoes, she nailed summer fashion. 

SHOP: Sarah's tie-waist Ted Baker dress, £94

Beauty expert Sarah Jossel wearing a green dress on This Morning
On 31 May, ahead of a discussion about hair with Rochelle Humes on This Morning, Sarah showed off a gorgeous green dress by Bernadette, an Antwerp-based fashion brand. Again, she wore her Gianvito Rossi shoes - the same pair Holly owns, which must mean they're super comfortable. 

SHOP: Sarah's neon green Bernadette dress, £745

Beauty expert Sarah Jossel wearing a red lace dress on This Morning
On 15 May, Sarah sported a red lace dress by Kitri Studio. The belted shirt dress also has pockets, and we all know how great pockets are! 

SHOP: Sarah's Kitri Studio Rowena lace dress, £145

Beauty expert Sarah Jossel wearing a red and pink dress on This Morning
On 17 April, the sun was shining and Sarah showed off an incredible colour block designer frock. The red and pink Cefinn Studio number was a style hit. 

SHOP: Sarah's gorgeous colour block dress, £320

Beauty expert Sarah Jossel wearing a blue Whistles dress on This Morning
On 3 April, Sarah took style tips from Holly and chose one of the TV presenter's favourite high street brands - Whistles.

SHOP: Sarah's Whistles dress, £195

Beauty expert Sarah Jossel wearing a red Mango dress on This Morning
On 22 March, Sarah made an excellent choice with a Mango dress and her Gianvito shoes - but this time, in black. 

Beauty expert Sarah Jossel wearing a blue Victoria Beckham dress on This Morning
On 8 March, it was all about the luxury! Sarah chose the cream of the crop with a baby blue Victoria Beckham dress. Stunning! 

SHOP: Sarah's Victoria Beckham Cady dress, £1,245

Beauty expert Sarah Jossel wearing a red and pink dress on This Morning
On 14 November, it was another colour-block situation with this shirt and skirt combo from Stine Goya. 

Beauty expert Sarah Jossel wearing a yellow Victoria Beckham dress on This Morning
On 26 October, in a chat about overnight beauty ideas with Rylan and Amanda, Sarah chose yet another Victoria Beckham dress. This girl has good taste! 

 

