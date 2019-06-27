13 of the most stylish guests to arrive at the HELLO! Star Women Awards

On Tuesday, HELLO! hosted its Star Women Awards and what an amazing event it was. Created to highlight women whose talents inspire others daily, it was held in association with Childrensalon, and saw a range of ladies recognised for their achievements. Aside from incredible speeches (there wasn't a dry eye in the house following the Duchess of York's and Mel B's speeches), empowering moments and giggles, there were, of course, some pretty killer outfits on the red carpet too. From Vogue Williams to Katya Jones and Kimberley Walsh, here are 13 of the best-dressed attendees…
Vogue Williams
We got Kate Hudson in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days-vibes from Vogue's incredible yellow silk gown. It must have been an absolute dream to wear, don't you think?