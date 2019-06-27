﻿
13 of the most stylish guests to arrive at the HELLO! Star Women Awards

It was a fancy affair...

...
13 celebrities hand-picked to wear Chanel for the Serpentine party
On Tuesday, HELLO! hosted its Star Women Awards and what an amazing event it was. Created to highlight women whose talents inspire others daily, it was held in association with Childrensalon, and saw a range of ladies recognised for their achievements. Aside from incredible speeches (there wasn't a dry eye in the house following the Duchess of York's and Mel B's speeches), empowering moments and giggles, there were, of course, some pretty killer outfits on the red carpet too. From Vogue Williams to Katya Jones and Kimberley Walsh, here are 13 of the best-dressed attendees…

 

Vogue Williams

We got Kate Hudson in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days-vibes from Vogue's incredible yellow silk gown. It must have been an absolute dream to wear, don't you think?

andrea-mclean
Andrea McLean

We adored the simplicity of Andrea's red dress and white strappy stilettos. 

mel-b
Mel B

Keeping things ultra classic, Mel B opted for a simple black cocktail dress. Never one to leave her Spice roots to far behind however, she of course accessorised with a touch of leopard print. 

katya-jones
Katya Jones

You can always rely on Katya Jones to bring the glamour and the Star Women Awards were no different. Isn't this emerald sequin jumpsuit to die for?!

denise-lewis
Denise Lewis 

The mum-of-four, who introduced her newest edition, Troy, to HELLO! back in March, looked radiant for an inspiring afternoon. Keeping things simple and elegant she opted for a teal silk trouser suit with a complimenting dusty pink scoop neck top. 

lady-frederick-windsor
Lady Frederick Windsor

Always one to impress with her sartorial choices, Lady Frederick Windsor looked beautiful in her baby blue and white dress. We adored the detail of the puffed sleeves. 

lydia-bright
Lydia Bright

Lydia Bright nailed the 'it's summer but the weather isn't great' look in her patterned Pretty Lavish co-ord. We love how she accessorised it with a black waist belt to cinch her in, black suede heels, dark sunnies and a black tassel bag.  

zoe-hardman
Zoe Hardman

Looking like a vision, Zoe wowed in her boho-esque summer dress and killer platforms.

helen-skelton
Helen Skelton

Helen wowed the crowds in monochrome lace and took to Instagram to share just how handy the Forever Unique dress was when she had to get changed in the toilet. She captioned a stunning picture of herself wearing it and said: "If you do as many quick changes in a loo as I do you will appreciate the need for a dress (or ten) that doesn’t crease and can be rolled into your handbag." 

hibo-wardere
Hibo Wardere

Campaigner, Hibo Wardere, looked totally radiant in her silk patterned ensemble. We love all the shades of pink she opted for for the occasion. 

kimberley-walsh
Kimberley Walsh

Kimberley Walsh looked perfect for summer in her Never Fully Dressed floral yellow dress. The Girls Aloud singer brought her mum along for the occasion and took to Instagram to share how much she enjoyed it. She wrote: "When women come together great things happen. Such a lovely atmosphere in the room today of empowerment and kindness". 

neev-spencer
Neev Spencer

Neev showed off true maternity glamour at 36-weeks pregnant. The radio presenter opted for a Tiffany Rose dress and finished the look with a gorgeous white coat and diamante adorned heels.

saira-khan
Saira Khan

Saira Khan's stunning floral dress makes us want to book a holiday ASAP. 

