The most stylish celebrities to arrive at Wimbledon 2019

The world's most famous tennis tournament - Wimbledon 2019 - is finally here and for the next two weeks, from 1-14 July, you just know you're going to be loving the sun, strawberries and stylish celebrities that take their seats to watch match after match. We can't wait to keep up with the results, and what everyone is wearing. The royal family - particularly the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex - are often pictured watching from the royal box, as well as Kate's little sister Pippa, and a whole host of celebrities! There isn't an official dress code for Wimbledon, but you can't be seen rocking ripped denim or sportswear, and don't even think about oversized hats and selfie sticks, which are also banned. We have rounded up the best-dressed celebrities at Centre Court this year - which one is your favourite?
DAY ONE
A great way to start off our week is the stunning Rochelle Humes, who brought the sunshine in a bright yellow summery frock by New Look. She's pictured here at the Evian VIP area.