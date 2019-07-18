﻿
The ITV Summer Party fashion hits: From Charlotte Hawkins to Rochelle Humes and Lorraine Kelly

The ITV Summer Party fashion hits: From Charlotte Hawkins to Rochelle Humes and Lorraine Kelly
The ITV Summer Party fashion hits: From Charlotte Hawkins to Rochelle Humes and Lorraine Kelly

Amanda Holden wears the perfect summer dress as she poses with her two daughters 
charlotte hawkins summer party
Photo: © Rex
1/14

Wednesday night saw the annual ITV Summer Party take place and it was the perfect excuse for all of our favourite ITV stars get all dressed up and looking fabulous. From the likes of Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid, Love Island's Lucie and even X Factor's Robbie and Ayda, it was one hell of a bash! 

 

Charlotte Hawkins 

 

Charlotte's party outfit consisted of a Rebecca Rhoades dress covered in flamingos. The Good Morning Britain presenter was styled by Debbie Harper, her right-hand woman for her stylish looks.  

ayda fields summer party itv
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

Robbie Williams and Ayda Williams

 

Wow, can we talk about how incredible Ayda looked at the ITV Summer Party. Dressed to kill in a green floral dress from The Vampire's Wife which she teamed with a pair of Gucci shoes and Jessica McCormack jewellery. Alexander McQueen was the designer of choice for Robbie. 

Emily Atack and Billie Faiers
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Emily Atack and Billie Faiers 

 

I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack opted for a Kitri Studio, a womenswear brand from the UK, and loved by the Instagram fash-pack. Her pineapple-covered bag was a cute addition to the outfit and that was from Zara. Her stylist, as usual, was Sarah-Rose. 

 

Billie Faiers showed off her enviable legs in a stunning sequinned mini dress - and we're talking ultra mini - paired with some sassy sandals. The star's glam up-do was styled by Carl Bembridge Hair and her makeup was by celebrity makeup artist Krystal Dawn, who also works with Michelle Keegan.

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

Lisa Faulkner

 

Loved up TV chefs Lisa Faulkner and John Torode cut quite the stylish couple at the summer bash. Lisa's floor-length khaki dress was by English label Lolly & Mitch. Loving the floral print!

katie piper itv summer party
Photo: © Rex
5/14

Katie Piper

 

Katie was stunning in a monochrome striped gown by Ted Baker. The star wore shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti, all thanks to her stylist James Yardley. Loving her chic black clutch too!

Kym Marsh itv summer party
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Kym Marsh

 

How cute is Kym Marsh's white, lace ruffle dress? The actress chose this chic Zimmermann number with tan sandals by Kurt Keiger for the star-studded party. On her Instagram, Kym paid tribute to her stylist Martine Alexander for finding her the fabulous frock.

laura whitmore
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Laura Whitmore

 

Loving this floral LBD on presenter Laura Whitmore. The TV beauty stepped out in a dress by cult brand Needle & Thread London, which featured a pretty floral overlay over a cute black mini dress.

Lisa Snowdon itv party
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Lisa Snowdon

 

The perfect summer party dress! Presenter Lisa Snowdon was all smiles as she arrived at the event in this heavenly frock by ELA London paired with some fabulous strappy sandals.

lorraine kelly itv party
Photo: © Rex
9/14

Lorraine Kelly

 

A glam look from the nations's favourite morning TV host, Lorraine Kelly. The star looked so elegant in this forest green and white printed dress, featuring a sexy off-the-shoulder neckline. Gorgeous hairdo too!

lucie love island itv party
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Lucie Rose Donlan

 

Love Island's Lucie brought all the cheer to the night in this sweet pale blue dress with white polka dots and ruffle skirt. The realtiy TV star paired her frock with some coordinating white sandals.

nadia loose women itv party
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

Nadia Sawalha

 

Nadia's black and yellow floral wrap dress was such a flattering outfit on the star. The Loose Women panelist looked radiant as she arrived at the party, carrying a chic gold clutch and wearing metallic sandals.

rochelle humes itv
Photo: © Rex
12/14

Rochelle Humes

 

TV host Rochelle mixed casual with party-wear at the bash in this gorgeous chocolate-hue dress with rouge and peach floral embellishment and an edgy denim jacket. The star carried a matching clutch by Yves Saint Laurent and completed her look with some tan sandals.

sam faiers itv summer party
Photo: © Splash
13/14

Sam Faiers

 

The Mummy Diaries star Sam looked summer-ready in her mint green frock on Wednesday evening. The mum carried a beautiful pink and green vintage handbag, which matched her glamorous pink, drop earrings by Butler and Wilson. We love!

susanna reid itv summer party
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

Susanna Reid

 

Good Morning Britain's Susanna wowed in this elegant animal print chiffon dress with some co-ordinating cream stilettos. The ideal day-to-evening outfit, we'd say.

