The ITV Summer Party fashion hits: From Charlotte Hawkins to Rochelle Humes and Lorraine Kelly

Emily Atack and Billie Faiers
I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack opted for a Kitri Studio, a womenswear brand from the UK, and loved by the Instagram fash-pack. Her pineapple-covered bag was a cute addition to the outfit and that was from Zara. Her stylist, as usual, was Sarah-Rose.
Billie Faiers showed off her enviable legs in a stunning sequinned mini dress - and we're talking ultra mini - paired with some sassy sandals. The star's glam up-do was styled by Carl Bembridge Hair and her makeup was by celebrity makeup artist Krystal Dawn, who also works with Michelle Keegan.