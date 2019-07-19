﻿
11 best-dressed celebrities from this week: From Rochelle Humes to Gigi Hadid and Mollie King

Celebs showcase this summer's hottest trends...

This is what Frankie Bridge wore on her fifth wedding anniversary
Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things wearing a check skirt and neon shoes
Photo: © Getty Images
This week, the likes of Rochelle Humes and Gigi Hadid came out in their best summer outfits to make the most of the sunshine. From bright pinks and neon yellows to sparkling whites and floral embroidery, the celebrities collectively showcased a healthy handful of this summer's hottest trends this week from London to Shanghai.

 

Natalia Dyer

 

Nailing the neon trend this week, 22-year-old Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer sported a Versace tweed skirt with subtle neon yellow accents and paired it with not so subtle neon yellow stilettos from Le Silla. The young actress even matched her skirt with her bright fuchsia lip colour, we may now have a new style icon on our hands!

 

RELATED: Royals wearing neon

Gigi Hadid wearing a Michael Kors slip dress and shell bag
Photo: © Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

 

Gigi certainly brought the ‘fantasy’ to the Michael Kors’s fantasy island this week with her dreamy silk maxi dress, decorated with feathered fringe detail. The supermodel coordinated her look with the island theme by sporting a shell-shaped bag at the Wonderlust fragrance launch this week.

Charlotte Hawkins wearing a flamingo print pink dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte Hawkins

 

Looking pretty in pink, Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins brought some fun to the ITV Summer party this week in a Rebecca Rhoades dress. The former Strictly star’s flamingo print gown sung summer vibes and we love it.

Karlie Kloss wearing a white dress in London
Photo: © Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

 

Was Karlie inspired by Wimbledon with her white Prada dress? The Victoria’s Secret model attended a magazine signing in London on Wednesday and the 6ft2 supermodel wore the dress’s pussy-bow necktie loose, revealing her gold jewellery detailing that complimented the dress’s gold button detail.

Rochelle Humes on a night out wearing a Rat & Boa slip dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Rochelle Humes

 

Rochelle Humes showcased her fashion flare this week at the ITV summer party in a Rat & Boa floral slip dress. The chocolate layered floral slip complimented her glowing complexion as she left the party at Nobu hand in hand with JLS hubby Marvin Humes.

Mollie King wearing a polka dot Oasis dress
Photo: © Instagram
Mollie King

 

Stylish as ever, Mollie King proved that looking gorgeous doesn't have to break the bank this week whilst sporting a beautiful Oasis polka-dot dress on her Instagram. With a trendy necktie and pleated detail, the Radio One presenter hit all the ‘on-trend’ boxes, including her matching nude heeled sandals. 

Nicole Scherzinger wearing a sheer nude jumpsuit
Photo: © Getty Images
Nicole Scherzinger

 

Another star this week rocking the popular polka dot trend was Nicole Scherzinger. Sporting the trendy pattern in a sheer jumpsuit from Epuzar, the former Pussycat Dolls singer sent heads turning while out and about in Los Angeles.

Sofia Vergara wearing a summer dress and platform sandals
Photo: © Getty Images
Sofia Vergara

 

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara embodied all the boho vibes this week in a beautiful floral co-ord from Faithful The Brand. The 47-year-old accessorised the two-piece with a brown leather belt and matching peep-toe heels while promoting her new film Bottom of the Ninth. 

Natalie Portman wearing a Dior dress
Photo: © PA
Natalie Portman

 

The infamous face of Miss Dior, Natalie Portman supported the major fashion house this week in a black sleeveless gown, embroidered with intricate sequin detail. The Black Swan actress showcased the stunning Dior gown at the Miss Dior: Love N’Roses exhibition.

Laura Whitmore wearing a Needle & Thread dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Laura Whitmore

 

As always, Laura Whitmore showcased how to add the perfect amount of edge to an outfit at the Warner Music Summer Party this week. The Irish beauty paired a floral embroidered Needle & Thread dress with edgy Carvela boots in bright purple velvet. Laura teamed her outfit with a glowing tan after a visit to see her beau Ian Sterling while he was on Love Island voiceover duties.

Elsa Hosk in London at the launch of J Brand in Selfidges
Photo: © Getty Images
Elsa Hosk

 

Victoria’s Secret angel Elsa Hosk can now add fashion designer to her long CV after launching her collaboration with J Brand this week. Choosing an oversized leather jacket with matching leather leggings from her range, the supermodel was giving us Sandy from Grease vibes at her launch in Selfridges on Thursday. 

