When Strictly Come Dancing stars show off their incredible bikini bodies

They look amazing!

'Tis the Instagram season for inflatable unicorns, hot dog or leg pictures and beautiful bikini shots. And what better way to get us excited for our holidays and in the summer spirit than by looking at our favourite pictures of Strictly Come Dancing stars in their bikinis. Because let's face it, they don't always walk around in sequins…

Shirley Ballas

Strictly's head judge sent fans into overdrive when she recently posted sizzling bikini snaps from her holiday home in Los Angeles, with one commenting "So happy for you and you look amazing! Looking forward to hearing your exciting news xx." The ballroom dancer was also complimented by Strictly pals, with former Strictly professional and It Takes Two star Ian Waite, commenting: "You look amazing Shirley looking forward to seeing you soon! Much Love Xx." Last year's Strictly finalist Ashley Roberts also simply left a fire emoji in the comment section of the 58-year-old's July post.

Karen Clifton

The Strictly Come Dancing professional showed off her stunning beach body in July, whilst on holiday with her boyfriend David Webb. The 37-year-old shared a loved-up picture with the opera singer whilst they were on a getaway in Barcelona.

Katya Jones and Janette Manrara

The Strictly duo matched in bright lemon bikinis on holiday in Spain in July, as the 30 and 35-year-old took to the beach during the Strictly themed P&O cruise. Fans rushed to compliment the pair, with one writing, "Stunning" and another remarking, "You guys look flawless".

Dianne Buswell

Dianne is currently soaking up the sun with boyfriend Joe Sugg in Mykonos, Greece, posting a series of loved-up snaps whilst the couple enjoy some quality time together ahead of this year's Strictly launch. Our favourite picture is of the 30-year-old in a bikini; the perfect heart made out of her luscious red locks adds to this idyllic picture from the infinity pool.

Tess Daly

Tess jokingly marked her Wikipedia birthday in April on Instagram when she posted a photograph taken on her actual birthday in March. The snap shows the blonde beauty standing with balloons on a beach in the Maldives. The Strictly host paired her white bikini top with pink shorts as she made a hilarious point that "Wikipedia isn't always right"!

Caroline Flack

It is not unusual to see 2014 Strictly winner Caroline Flack in a bikini, with the 39-year-old sharing plenty of holiday pictures on Instagram. Our favourite picture of the Love Island host in swimwear was posted in January 2019, where the television presenter looked carefree as she sipped from a coconut in Thailand.

Frankie Bridge

The Saturdays singer took to Instagram in May to express her shock and sadness at being unknowingly photographed while on holiday in Miami. The star was captured in a bikini, enjoying a private moment with her husband Wayne Bridge, her sister Tor and her brother-in-law.

The 30-year-old uploaded a photograph of herself when she was pregnant with her second son, Chester, alongside an old shot of her while performing in the band. The series 12 Strictly star stated: "Like a lot of women, I’d love to lose some weight, tone up here or there, eat less carbs, not have that glass of alcohol but I am me, the proud mummy to Parker and Carter. I know for a fact that no matter how toned, how thin I am that I will never be able to see myself the way that others do."

Alesha Dixon

Strictly winner and former judge, Alesha, looked radiant in a bare-faced bikini picture. The singer, who is sat on a swing covered with white roses, shows her beautiful bump, as she is expecting her second child with husband Azuka "A.K" Ononye, who took this memorable snap.

Rachel Riley

Countdown star Rachel Riley showed off her blossoming baby bump in a picture of herself in a neon pink two-piece on Twitter in July. The photo, which the 33-year-old shared with her 647,000 followers, sees the former Strictly star posing with an ice cream as she enjoys Mallorca.

Abbey Clancy

2013 glitterball winner Abbey Clancy posed in a dark maroon bikini with son Johnny in October 2018, while on a family holiday. Johnny, who was born in January 2018, is perfectly placed on the 32-year-old's tanned body.

