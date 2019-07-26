When Strictly Come Dancing stars show off their incredible bikini bodies

Frankie Bridge
The Saturdays singer took to Instagram in May to express her shock and sadness at being unknowingly photographed while on holiday in Miami. The star was captured in a bikini, enjoying a private moment with her husband Wayne Bridge, her sister Tor and her brother-in-law.
The 30-year-old uploaded a photograph of herself when she was pregnant with her second son, Chester, alongside an old shot of her while performing in the band. The series 12 Strictly star stated: "Like a lot of women, I’d love to lose some weight, tone up here or there, eat less carbs, not have that glass of alcohol but I am me, the proud mummy to Parker and Carter. I know for a fact that no matter how toned, how thin I am that I will never be able to see myself the way that others do."