﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

Holly Willoughby's best summer dresses – bright hues, floral prints & more

She's one stylish lady

...
Holly Willoughby's best summer dresses – bright hues, floral prints & more
You're reading

Holly Willoughby's best summer dresses – bright hues, floral prints & more

1/9
Next

Royal fashion risk-takers! Daring dresses from Kate, Meghan and co
holly floral fenwick
1/9

We can always rely on the lovely Holly Willoughby to wow us with a beautiful summer frock. The star may be on her holidays right now, but over the last few months she has worn the most gorgeous dresses on This Morning and Celebrity Juice. Mum-of-three Holly always posts a snap of her daily outfit on her Instagram page for her fans to see and most of her looks are available to buy on the high street. Since April, Holly has worn just about every kind of dress we can think of, from floral prints, to frills, pleats, shirt dresses and polka dots.

 

Here's a look back at her 2019 summer dress collection…

 

Fabulous florals

We adored Holly's stunning halter neck dress by designer Kobi Halperin (pictured above), which she wore on her final This Morning show before the 2019 summer holidays. The neckline really suits the star and the cut flatters her svelte figure.

holly polka dots
2/9

Dotty about this dress

One of our favourite dresses of Holly's, this monochrome polka dot number was a huge hit. The frock was by high street store Warehouse, featuring puff sleeves and a tiered hem, and Holly teamed it with black sandals.

holly yellow
3/9

Sunny yellow

Lucky Holly really suits bright yellow – a shade that few of us can pull off. The elegant lace dress was by the label Copenhagen, while her nude sandals were by Office.

holly red dress
4/9

Red hot Holly

We still love this funky summer frock. Holly wore the vibrant Joy dress by luxury label Ghost to present This Morning and wowed in its puffed shoulders, tapered cuffs and fit and flare style bodice and skirt.

holly pink
5/9

Pink Princess

What a fabulous summery frock! Holly looked amazing in this delicate pink and white piece by Markus Lupfer this season. The star teamed her elegant dress with some classic white stilettos by high street favourite Zara.

holly black dress
6/9

Chic in navy

How cute is this mini shirt dress with zip-up front? Holly brought all the sass in the outfit by Sandro Paris, with lilac shoes matching her zip and sleeve hems.

 

MORE: 5 times Emma Willis sparked bikini envy on holiday - and ab envy too!

holly lilac
7/9

Dreamy day dress

This has got to be the dream wedding guest dress, surely? Once again, Holly stunned in the pretty printed Tiggy dress by Ghost Fashion – loving the sweet rounded collar, tapered sleeves and dipped hemline.

 

MORE: Royal fashion risk-takers! Daring dresses from Kate, Meghan and co

holly red black
8/9

The everyone dress

We all need this dress in our wardrobes – perfect for work and play. Holly looked super stylish in the red and black patterned outfit by Oasis Fashion with shoes by LK Bennett.

holly purple
9/9

Party purple

"Tonight on the last in the series of @celebjuiceofficial I’ve gone glitter-ball-tastic," wrote Holly on her Instagram about this amazing dress, which was by David Korma. The disco frock had a hefty price tag at £2,993 but if you can afford it, it's a certain showstopper.

 

MORE: Amanda Holden styled her blush pink holiday dress in a VERY clever way

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...