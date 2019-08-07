Holly Willoughby's best summer dresses – bright hues, floral prints & more

We can always rely on the lovely Holly Willoughby to wow us with a beautiful summer frock. The star may be on her holidays right now, but over the last few months she has worn the most gorgeous dresses on This Morning and Celebrity Juice. Mum-of-three Holly always posts a snap of her daily outfit on her Instagram page for her fans to see and most of her looks are available to buy on the high street. Since April, Holly has worn just about every kind of dress we can think of, from floral prints, to frills, pleats, shirt dresses and polka dots.
Here's a look back at her 2019 summer dress collection…
Fabulous florals
We adored Holly's stunning halter neck dress by designer Kobi Halperin (pictured above), which she wore on her final This Morning show before the 2019 summer holidays. The neckline really suits the star and the cut flatters her svelte figure.