14 celebrities who are killing it with their style this month

It's been an absolutely amazing August for fashion...

...
1/14
OK, we need Vogue Williams' white jumpsuit she wore on Lorraine
Margot-Dress
The stars have been out in full force so far this month, from vibrant colours to fun patterns it's clear that summer is by no means over. Here are some of the best dressed celebrities who nailed the summer trends this month.

 

Margot Robbie 

Margot Robbie set the white carpet on fire this week in a burnt orange Oscar de la Renta gown. The Once Upon A Time actress completed the look with fiery orange smokey eye to match her dress and there's no doubt she smokin' hot.

MORE: Brad Pitt reveals one rule that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars had to follow

Rochelle-Dress
Rochelle Humes

God, we've missed Rochelle Humes on our screens whilst shes been on holiday, and the style icon did not disappoint this month when she made her comeback to This Morning. Sporting a beautiful lime green gingham Ganni dress, and strappy heels, the former Saturdays singer looked stunning. 

SHOP: Green gingham dress, £210, GANNI at Matches 

RELATED: Rochelle Humes presents This Morning wearing the green gingham dress everyone wants

Christine-dress
Christine Lampard 

We saw the tan coloured version on Mollie King a few weeks back and now Christine Lampard has confused us all by stunning in the black and white version of the Oasis midi dress. It's okay to have the same dress in every colour, right?

SHOP: Dress, £32, Oasis

Maya-jama
Maya Jama

Ah the trusty old LBD, some people may say it's boring but those people obviously haven't seen Maya Jama dazzling in this House of CB dress this month. The 25-year-old celebrated her birthday in this figure-flattering mini dress and strappy black heels whilst radiating her birthday glow - Wow, just wow.

SHOP: Dress, £149, House of CB

 

Charlotte-dress
Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte Hawkins stole the show on Good Morning Britain this week in a beautiful red L.K. Bennett dress with pusybow necktie. The TV presenter matched her blue floral patterned midi dress with dusty blue heels - if only we looked this good at six in the morning.

SHOP: Dress, £325, L.K Bennett

Catherine-dress
Catherine Tyldesley

Catherine Tyldesley danced her way into the best dressed of the month whilst announcing herself as one of this year's Strictly Come Dancing contestants on This Morning. The 35-year-old Coronation Street actress looked fabulous in a flamenco-esque polka dot dress from Rixo - now we can't wait to see her rock the Strictly sequins!

SHOP: Dress, £305, Rixo

Emily-dress
Emily Ratajkowski

It's no secret that Emily Ratajkowski can make pretty much anything look drool-worthy but it's specifically true of her casual look this week whilst out and about in New York. Simply wearing an oversized white shirt and matching white trainers, the model added a touch of detail with a brown waist belt, perfectly nailing the casual chic look - as always.

 

 

taylo-swift
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift made history this month after being awarded the first-ever Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards. However, what everyone was really talking about was THIS vintage Versace short suit. The multi-coloured three-piece is very different from the 29-year-old's usual conservative style but we think she nailed it - making history whilst wearing history? Goals!

priyanka
Priyanka Chopra 

Priyanka oozed sexy sophistication at Beauycon in this white suit and black sheer top combo. The 37-year-old Bollywood star certainly looked the part for the beauty convention pairing her monochrome outfit with on-trend neon pink eye shadow and thick winged liner. Ms Jonas tied it all together - literally- with matching neck and ankle bow ties. Two words: Girl. Boss.  

Dakota-dress
Daktoa Johnson

Daktoka Johnson showcased the dresses of dreams - a dress with pockets. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress sported the practical and stunning Saint Laurent frock at the Peanut Butter Falcon premiere whilst using the  pockets to nail the perfect pose. The velvet mini dress came compete with beautiful gold embroidery, a giant bow and cut out detail.

Jameela-Jamil-dress
Jameela Jamil  

Jameela was giving us real Lily Allen circa-2006 vibes with her trainers and dress combo this week - and we think she we nailed it! The actress sported a midi polka dot Reformation dress with a cheeky thigh split and cute one sleeve detail. Well, she is a Vogue cover star for a reason.

SHOP: Dress, £255, Reformation

Renee-dress
Renee Zellweger 

Renee Zellweger was giving us real glam Barbie vibes this week. The Briget Jones star looked gorgeous in the hot pink Lela Rose dress with puffed sleeves and jeweled embellishments. Showcasing her enviable figure, the 50-year-old actress stunned in the shoulderless mini dress whilst attending the HFPA Banquet.

 

 

Vogue-Williams
Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams sent the viewers of Lorriane crazy when she debuted this stunning sequined rainbow two-piece. The TV presenter wowed in the Olivia Rubin camisole and midi-skirt duo pairing the outfit with on-trend leopard print heels and gold hoop earrings - why rock one fashion trend when you can rock multiple?

SHOP: Cami, £150, and Skirt, £280, Olivia Rubin

MORE: Vogue Williams wowed Lorraine viewers in an insane rainbow glitter sequined outfit

Penelope-Cruz-Dress
Penelope Cruz 

Penelope Cruz dazzled at the Pain and Glory premiere this month in a jeweled Ralph and Russo dress complete with tiered fringe detail. This unforgettable bejeweled number definitely put stars in our eyes and now we can't stop thinking about it.

