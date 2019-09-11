﻿
8 Photos | Fashion

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's date night style in pictures

The star couple regularly wow on the red carpet

Princess Eugenie shocks in a sharp black suit at New York Fashion Week
suits
We think Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan might be the new Posh & Becks when it comes to couple style. The gorgeous pair love a night out on the town and always look amazing together in their often-matching outfits. From glamorous gowns and tuxes to twinning colour schemes and relaxed holiday get-up, we love seeing what the star duo wear next.

 

Remember in March 2019 when Mark and Michelle wore his-and-her suits to the Global Awards in London? Michelle owned it in her shocking pink trouser suit and metallic heels, while TV host Mark was equally stylish in his navy suit, white tee and trainers.

 

See more of their date night style below...

caribbean style
Photo: © Instagram
Holiday vibes

Aw, we loved this snap of the famous couple on holiday in Barbados. Mark kept things casual in a sexy white shirt and shorts and Michelle was quite the glam beach babe her black two-piece with an exposed midriff, espadrilles and a funky yellow headband.

puffball dress
That puffball dress

Not many ladies could get away with a white puffball mini-dress with puffy sleeves (walking merengue nest horror flashes before eyes) yet beautiful Michelle carrier it off, looking fabulous with Mark in a dapper tux at the 2019 National Television Awards.

michelle keegan blue jumpsuit
Jumpsuit of dreams

What a fashionable pair! Michelle wowed us in this sky-blue strapless jumpsuit back in February at the BRIT Awards. Mark was pretty smart himself in this three-quarter length checked coat and polo neck.

velvet jacket
Full-on glamour

One of our favourite ever couple looks, Mark and Michelle nailed it with their ensembles at the 2016 Pride of Britain Awards. The Our Girl star is radiant in her slinky navy gown, while handsome Mark kills it in a retro purple velvet jacket.

navy matching outfits
Matchy-matchy

Now, we wonder who chose their outfit first here? Mark and Michelle coordinated their looks perfectly for the 2016 NTAs with the former Extra host styling it out in a classic navy blazer and Michelle matching in a black skirt and separate navy top.

michelle keegan grey dress
Pure class

Michelle chose the most beautiful pale grey gown embellished with beads and sequins for the 2016 BAFTA Awards. Mark played his part well in a classic black suit.

monochrome outfits
Monochrome magic

This definitely takes planning. The star husband and wife went all out on the matching front, wowing in flash monochrome outfits. While Mark goes for a sharp black suit, Michelle wears the opposite white jacket with the same hued heels for the British Soap Awards 2014.

