Strictly's Alex Scott's fashionable red carpet dresses: from footballer to fashionista

Alex Scott MBE spent many years in shorts and boots playing football for both Arsenal and the England national team, but she still knows exactly how to work the red carpet. From sequins to pastel colours and figure-hugging numbers, we take a look at some of the retired footballers most glam red carpet looks...

 

Strictly sequins

Alex wowed us in a gorgeous mellow yellow sequin number for the Strictly Come Dancing red carpet in August. The halterneck dress featured an embroidered bodice with a low neckline and tassels dropping from her waist. Paired with gold strappy heels and her long dark hair in loose curls, the 34-year-old looked every bit the Strictly star ready to strut her stuff on the dancefloor. Fans were quick to show their support, with one commenting on her Twitter post: "You look beautiful Alex!!! Good luck!!! From football boots to sequins!! Who knew x".

Alex Scott wears a black sequin dress.
Classic black

Strictly was not the first time the TV broadcaster stunned in sequins and sparkles. Earlier this year, Alex opted for a high-neck, sleeveless black dress by Galvan London for the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2019. The sparkly dress featured a thigh-high split that perfectly accentuated her toned figure. She paired it with Rupert Sanderson metallic heels and delicate earrings from Carat London. While she kept her hair slicked back in a high ponytail, Alex's striking makeup accentuated her dark eyes. She said: "Starting to enjoy experimenting with different Styles & Looks! My glam squad @ellagaskellstylist & @olivialondonmakeup bringing it all together."

Alex Scott wears a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.
Daring necklines

Alex wore a similar outfit at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2018, but this one was a more daring take on the classic style. She wowed fans in a gorgeous sequin jumpsuit from Nadine Merabi, featuring a plunging neckline, square shoulders and a studded belt that nipped in at the waist. She accessorised with a delicate long necklace from Sarah Ho Jewellery layered over a small cross necklace, and she carried a small black clutch. The star wore her dark hair in an updo and sported bright red lipstick and matching nails. And her style did not go unnoticed by fans, with one commenting: "Outfit matches your sparkling personality x". 

 

READ: Alex Scott shares a peek inside her London home

 

Alex Scott wears a matching blue top and skirt.
Crushing the co-ords

Alex stunned in an electric blue crop top and A-line maxi skirt while attending her first BRIT Awards in 2019. She completed the BaoTaLondon outfit with a blue clutch by Wilbur & Gussie and a pair of silver drop earrings and a matching necklace by Stephen Webster. While the star looked sophisticated in the blue ensemble, which showed off her toned abs, she hinted that she let her hair down as the evening went on, joking on Instagram: "I remember the start, the middle then it all get a bit of a blur at the end of the night." We doubt there was a hair out of place!

Alex Scott poses in a pink dress at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018.
Pretty in pink

Pastel colours, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a square neckline, we can't get over how stunning the star looked for the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018. Alex took to Instagram to share pictures of her posing in the floor-length dress and bright pink strappy heels, with the caption: "Not only my 1st @gq awards but getting to hand out the sportsman of the year award...say whaaa!!! WHAT A NIGHT!!" She looked pretty in pink in the simple figure-hugging dress and she kept her hair classic in glamorous big waves. 

Alex Scott looks lovely in a ruffled fishtail dress.
Fabulous in fishtail

It takes a killer figure to pull off a fishtail-shaped dress, and Alex certainly has one - all those years as an athlete has clearly paid off! For the BT Sport Industry Awards in 2018, she rocked a blue gown by Pia Michi which had a cut out detail at the top and layered ruffles at the bottom. Despite looking fabulous, Alex revealed she was still not fully comfortable posing on the red carpet. She said: "Still a long way to go with that Red carpet pose... My co-host came to my rescue however ... Think this has to be my fav @piamichi dress yet." Fans disagreed, showering the star in compliments such as: "Always amazingly beautiful - especially in blue!!! Xx" and " I'd say you crushed the posing haha".

 

MORE: Strictly's Alex Scott's net worth may surprise you!

 

She has previously revealed she struggles to wear heels for long periods of time due to injuries weakening her ankles, and she recently enjoyed a heel-free week for her Moana performance on Strictly's Movie Week. But it doesn't seem to have affected her dancing abilities or her style - I think we can all agree she looks fantastic regardless of what she's doing.

