The best dresses from the Pride of Britain Awards red carpet - from Christine Lampard to Vogue Williams and Louise Redknapp

There were some fabulous looks at the star-studded event...

Vogue Williams in a statement silk skirt
Photo: © Rex
Every year, some of our favourite celebrities gather in London for the Pride of Britain Awards, which celebrate the extraordinary achievements of remarkable individuals across the country who strive to make the world a better place. Hosted by Carol Vorderman, this year's award winners include Margaret Walker, a speech therapist who has designed a language programme that uses signs, symbols and speech to help people communicate, and seven-year-old Jaydee-Lee Dummett who recognised signs of carbon monoxide poisoning and helped save the lives of her family.

The star-studded event sees celebrities pull out all the stops with their red carpet style, and this year was certainly no different. From Ola Jordan's pale pink dress to Vogue Williams' stunning black, silver and red outfit, we take a look at the best dresses from the Pride of Britain Awards 2019…

 

Vogue Williams

How amazing did Vogue look in her black, red and silver outfit? The 34-year-old ensured all eyes were on her, stepping out in a HASAN HEJAZI dress which featured an elegant black bodice with sheer sleeves and a pleated satin skirt with a love heart print. She kept her hair away from her face in an elegant updo and accessorised with a black circular bag. 

Christine Lampard in a grey shimmering dress
Photo: © Rex
Christine Lampard

Styled by Angie Smith, Christine wore a shimmering grey dress by Maria Lucia Hohan - and it's on our wishlist for Christmas! With her brunette hair styled into silky waves and a grey smokey eye, she looks right at home on the red carpet. She captioned her Instagram picture: "Very proud to be a judge this year. Going to be a remarkable and emotional evening!"

Louise Redknapp opted for a little black dress
Photo: © Rex
Louise Redknapp

The former Strictly Come Dancing star proved you can't really go wrong with a classic little black dress! Louise kept it simple with an all-black ensemble, pairing the dress with black tights, matching heels and a black clutch, and wearing her long brunette hair in loose waves.

 

Molly-Mae
Photo: © Rex
Molly-Mae Hague

The Love Island star opted for a pale pink one-shouldered dress which she revealed on Instagram was her own design with Pretty Little Thing. Molly wore her long blonde hair in a high ponytail with a statement black hairpiece. Stunning!

Ola Jordan pink dress
Photo: © Rex
Ola Jordan

Ola looked glowing on the red carpet, cradling her growing baby bump in a pale pink sequin dress. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional completed her look with loose curls and a small gold clutch. 

Emily Atack black dress
Photo: © Rex
Emily Atack

Styled by Angie Smith, Emily looked as glamorous as ever in a strapless black dress that showed off her fabulous figure. And we are loving her dark hair in bouncy curls!

 

