The best dresses from the Pride of Britain Awards red carpet - from Christine Lampard to Vogue Williams and Louise Redknapp

Every year, some of our favourite celebrities gather in London for the Pride of Britain Awards, which celebrate the extraordinary achievements of remarkable individuals across the country who strive to make the world a better place. Hosted by Carol Vorderman, this year's award winners include Margaret Walker, a speech therapist who has designed a language programme that uses signs, symbols and speech to help people communicate, and seven-year-old Jaydee-Lee Dummett who recognised signs of carbon monoxide poisoning and helped save the lives of her family.
The star-studded event sees celebrities pull out all the stops with their red carpet style, and this year was certainly no different. From Ola Jordan's pale pink dress to Vogue Williams' stunning black, silver and red outfit, we take a look at the best dresses from the Pride of Britain Awards 2019…
Vogue Williams
How amazing did Vogue look in her black, red and silver outfit? The 34-year-old ensured all eyes were on her, stepping out in a HASAN HEJAZI dress which featured an elegant black bodice with sheer sleeves and a pleated satin skirt with a love heart print. She kept her hair away from her face in an elegant updo and accessorised with a black circular bag.