The best dresses from the Pride of Britain Awards red carpet - from Carol Vorderman to Shirley Ballas and Molly-Mae Hague

Lady Kitty Spencer wows in a rainbow Roland Mouret dress at the Melbourne Cup
carol-vorderman
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Every year, some of our favourite celebrities gather in London for the Pride of Britain Awards which celebrate the extraordinary achievements of remarkable individuals across the country. Some of the 2019 award winners include Margaret Walker, a speech therapist who has designed a language programme that uses signs, symbols and speech to help people communicate, and seven-year-old Jaydee-Lee Dummett who recognised signs of carbon monoxide poisoning and helped save the lives of her family.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman, the awards were filmed on 28 October, but we'll have a fresh look at some of the most incredible outfits when it hits our screens at 8pm on Tuesday night. From Oti Mabuse's feathered skirt to Vogue Williams' love heart print, we take a look at the best dresses from the Pride of Britain Awards 2019…

 

Carol Vorderman

Who could miss the gorgeous host, Carol? Styled by Marcella Martinelli, she showed off her fabulous figure in a David Fielden red dress which she wore with Ortaea jewellery.

Vogue Williams in a statement silk skirt
Photo: © Rex
2/12

Vogue Williams

How amazing did Vogue look in her black, red and silver outfit? The 34-year-old ensured all eyes were on her, stepping out in a HASAN HEJAZI dress which featured an elegant black bodice, sheer sleeves and a pleated satin skirt with a love heart print. She kept her hair away from her face in an elegant updo and accessorised with a black circular bag. 

Susanna Reid in pink
Photo: © Rex
3/12

Susanna Reid

Looking pretty in pink, Susanna wore a Suzanne Neville strapless dress which nipped in at the waist before dropping to the floor. She paired it with delicate silver drop earrings, styled her dark hair into loose curls and finished her look with a pop of pink lips.

lucy-fallon
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Lucy Fallon 

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon ensured all eyes were on her in a striking red number. With a plunging neckline, a matching red lip, gold heels, and her blonde hair pulled into a messy updo, the actress nailed effortless red carpet glam.

Christine Lampard in a grey shimmering dress
Photo: © Rex
5/12

Christine Lampard

Styled by Angie Smith, Christine wore a shimmering grey dress by Maria Lucia Hohan - and it's on our wishlist for Christmas! With her brunette hair styled into silky waves and a grey smokey eye, she looks right at home on the red carpet. She captioned her Instagram picture: "Very proud to be a judge this year. Going to be a remarkable and emotional evening!"

Shirley Ballas in purple
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Shirley Ballas

Perfect in purple! Shirley opted for an off-the-shoulder dress that featured a cape sleeve and embroidered detail. With her hair styled into a bouncy blowdry and her classic red pout, this is clearly not her first time on the red carpet!

oti-mabuse
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Oti Mabuse

Black and gold with feathers, what's not to love about Oti's outfit? The Strictly professional rocked the statement dress with some delicate gold hoop earrings and kept her dark hair away from her face. After all, nothing can compete with a skirt made of feathers!

Molly-Mae
Photo: © Rex
8/12

Molly-Mae Hague

The Love Island star opted for a pale pink one-shouldered dress which she revealed on Instagram was her own design with Pretty Little Thing - and it costs just £35Molly wore her long blonde hair in a high ponytail with a statement black hairpiece. 

Louise Redknapp opted for a little black dress
Photo: © Rex
9/12

Louise Redknapp

The former Strictly Come Dancing star proved you can't really go wrong with a classic little black dress! Louise kept it simple with an all-black ensemble, pairing the dress with black tights, matching heels and a black clutch, and wearing her long brunette hair in loose waves.

 

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Pride of Britain Awards 2019 dress could be her best one yet!

 

Sam Faiers in Tom Ford
Photo: © Rex
10/12

Samantha Faiers

Sam opted for a black dress with a twist! Her gorgeous strapless Tom Ford dress featured a plunging neckline and bow detail, and she paired it with chunky black heels and a colourful clutch. 

Ola Jordan pink dress
Photo: © Rex
11/12

Ola Jordan

Ola looked glowing on the red carpet, cradling her growing baby bump in a pale pink sequin dress from ASOS which cost just £85 - bargain! The former Strictly Come Dancing professional completed her look with loose curls and a small gold clutch. 

Emily Atack black dress
Photo: © Rex
12/12

Emily Atack

Styled by Angie Smith, Emily looked as glamorous as ever in a strapless black dress that showed off her fabulous figure. And we are loving the I'm a Celebrity star's dark hair in bouncy curls!

 

READ: Amanda Holden wows at the Pride of Britain Awards 2019 - check out her stunning black dress!

 

