Stylish celebrity couples at the 2020 Golden Globes: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

You might like...
-
Fashion Awards 2019 best dresses: Rihanna, Rita Ora & Naomi Campbell lead the best dressed
-
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's most amazing outfits from the past 10 years
Look back at their best outfits since 2009...
-
ITV Palooza best dresses: Stacey Solomon, Holly Willoughby, Davina McCall and more
The red carpet is never short of fabulous dresses, and some of our favourite celebrities once again pulled out all the stops for the ITV Palooza on...
-
The best dresses from the Pride of Britain Awards red carpet - from Carol Vorderman to Shirley Ballas and Molly-Mae Hague
-
28 Christmas things to do in London: from Tiffany & Co's ice skating rink to Winter Wonderland and carol concerts
There's no better place to get in the festive spirit than London. From seeing The Nutcracker in the theatre to hiding out in a rooftop igloo and...