Stylish celebrity couples at the 2020 Golden Globes: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

How incredible do these couples look?

Photo: © Getty Images
What's better than one show-stopping red carpet outfit? Two, of course. For the 2020 Golden Globes, several Hollywood couples gathered in Beverley Hills on Sunday night, wowing the crowd with their stylish outfits. From Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie to Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi, these celebrity pairs look great by themselves and with their special someone. Keep scrolling to see who made the best-dressed couples list...

 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

There's no better place to start than long-term Hollywood star, J-Lo. No stranger to the red carpet, she looked like she was wrapped up like a present in a pretty Valentino green, gold and white bow for her husband Alex, who looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Is there a more chic colour-combo than red and black? Nicole and Keith certainly don't think so. The couple looked classicly elegant in a red strapless gown with a thigh-high split and a black suit with a crisp white shirt.

Photo: © Getty Images
Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi

Black, white and sparkles? Stunning! Ellen and Portia nailed chic red carpet fashion in complimenting suits. While we're loving Portia's killer heels, her wife's shoes look a little more comfortable.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie

With Kit opting for a chic all-black look, his wife Leslie could add a splash of colour with her green sparkly dress. The Game of Thrones couple certainly knows how to make a statement.

Isla Fischer and Sacha Baron Cohen

Bringing some colour to the Golden Globes was Isla and Sacha! While the Australian beauty rocked an off-the-shoulder purple dress, it was Sacha's bright blue suit we couldn't take our eyes off. From his blazer to his shirt and even his bow tie, we're impressed by his colour-matching skills. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten and Jesse opted for a timeless classic look, with a black tailored suit and bow tie and a pretty pink lace dress. Let's not forget to mention the clashing red lip!

Photo: © Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Styled by Mollie Dickson, Scarlett stunned fans in a custom crimson silk gown by Vera Wang, which featured a strapless plunging v-neck and statement bow at the back. Not to steal the limelight from his fiance, Colin opted for a chic black suit.

Photo: © Getty Images
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

How loved up did Nick and Priyanka look? Clashing with the red carpet, the actress wore an off-the-shoulder pink Cristina Ottaviano gown. She finished off her look with a sparkly diamond necklace from BVLGARI and her dapper husband Nick on her arm. 

