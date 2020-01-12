﻿
Holly Willoughby's most stunning Dancing On Ice gowns - from 2006 to right now

Which show-stopping dress is your favourite?

holly-willoughby-dancing-on-ice-pink-dress
Photo: © Instagram
1/18

Now that Dancing On Ice is back on our screens, we've decided to look through the archives of Holly Willoughby's best dresses over the years. Whether she's wowing us in hot pink or giving us full glamour-puss in black Versace, we have loved how super-stylist Angie Smith has dressed her for the live shows. Never have Sunday nights been so appealing! We couldn't resist looking back at some of Holly's best looks over the years. Grab a cup of tea and get scrolling - which one do you like the best?

 

For the opening weekend of Dancing on Ice 2020, Holly wowed the crowd in a peach-coloured gown from Joao Rolo Couture which featured feathered sleeves, a thigh-high split and silver embellishment across the waist and straps.

holly-willoughby-pink-ruffle-dress
Photo: © Instagram
2/18

At the Dancing on Ice press day in December 2019, Holly wowed in a head-turning pink gown by LA designer Iris Serban. The mother-of-three's dress featured ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves and cinched in at the waist to enhance the star's enviable figure.

holly-willoughby-black-dress
Photo: © Rex
3/18

Giving us a sneaky peek to the caliber of dresses she will be wearing in 2020, Holly wowed onlookers in the promotion for the new DOI, in a gorgeous black ensemble by Peter Langner. The glittering dress had a contrasting white neckline and she added diamond drop earrings.

holly-willoughby-red-dress
4/18

Back in December 2018, Holly Willoughby took to the ice with her partner in crime Phillip Schofield and the mother-of-three rocked a breathtaking festive red, full-length, asymmetric gown that had an enormous black bow on the shoulder by high end brand Rebecca de Ravenel. The This Morning co-host matched her red lipstick with her £1425 frock. Super glam!

Holly Willoughby wearing a Versace dress
5/18

Holly's Versace number stole the show, with its low neckline and statement straps - she gave Liz Hurley a run for her money! The red lipstick and strappy sandals made the look extra-sexy.

Holly Willoughby wearing a teal gown
6/18

Holly chose a teal Antonio Berardi gown on Dancing on Ice 2019. She wore her hair in a swept-up style and kept her makeup soft, glowing and gorgeous, as per - adding a berry lip colour, too. 

holly-doi-2019
Photo: © Instagram
7/18

The first show of 2019's series saw Holly looking ultra sultry in this dramatic black gown, with a sheer overlay and fitted silhouette beneath. She described it as her "dress of dreams" on her Instagram outfit post, writing: "Thank you my gorgeous girls for getting me ready tonight... feels good to get my frock on! Dress of dreams by Roland Mouret."

holly-pink-gown-doi
Photo: © Instagram
8/18

For many, this has been Holly's best gown ever - the vibrant pink Rebecca Valance frock, worn with Boodles jewellery and Gina shoes, went down a storm with the Dancing On Ice viewers. She let the dress' bold colour do all the talking, keeping accessories to a minimum and leaving her hair in simple waves. Nailed it.

holly-dancing-on-ice-jenny-packham
Photo: © Rex
9/18

Holly's icy blue Jenny Packham number was one of the favourites of 2018's landmark return series, which she wore at the halfway-point in the competition. Once again, she teamed it with Gina shoes, and swept her hair up into a chignon to keep the focus on the dress' intricate beading.

holly-suzanne-neville-doi
Photo: © Rex
10/18

It was a similar hue for the series' launch show, with this floaty maxi dress by esteemed bridal designer Suzanne Neville. The dress featured a glamorous neck-tie and Grecian-style cut that billowed as she walked. "Literally living the dream...." Holly wrote on Instagram.

holly-white-gown
Photo: © Rex
11/18

This is another of our favourites! We reckon Holly should wear one-shoulder looks more often, because she looked incredible in this Sassi Holford white gown. The mother-of-three added earrings by high-end jewellery brand Yeprem and wore her trademark blonde tresses styled loosely around her shoulders.

holly-willoughby-dancing-on-ice-dress-1
Photo: © Rex
12/18

A multi-coloured sequin number like this was bound to divide opinion, but we were glad to see the This Morning host try something different with this asymmetric Attico dress. 

holly-topshop-doi
Photo: © Instagram
13/18

The star's fans were thrilled to see her wearing high-street with this custom-made dress, made for her by Topshop for 2018's penultimate show. "Semi final ready! Dress of dreams bespoke by @topshop - THANK YOU!" she wrote next to her weekly outfit snap.

holly-2008-dancing-on-ice
Photo: © Rex
14/18

Holly was looking gorgeous as ever in the promotional pictures for the show back in 2008 – opting for another Grecian-style gown, a silhouette she still wears a lot of.

dancing-on-ice-2008
Photo: © Rex
15/18

Here's Holly posing with former judge Nicky Slater and co-host Phillip Schofield - couldn’t you see her wearing this full-length dress in 2019? This shot was from the 2008 series, too.

holly-dancing-on-ice-2006
Photo: © Rex
16/18

Back in 2006, for the first-ever series of the show, Holly opted for midi-length dresses rather than floor-skimming gowns. She was still a big fan of floaty draping, though.

holly-2010-dancing-on-ice
Photo: © Rex
17/18

The intricate detailing on this embellished number from the 2010 series would still look incredible on Holly today, we reckon, although maybe with a little less corset and, er, hairspray…

holly-dancing-on-ice-2007
Photo: © Rex
18/18

Wow, check out this low-cut number from 2007! A 26-year-old Holly opted for this teal green wrap dress for one of the first shows of the series, and while we couldn't imagine her wearing this neckline now, we love the rich colour on her. Gorgeous.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

