﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

Cutest couples at the NTAs: Rochelle and Marvin Humes to Wayne and Frankie Bridge

Stylish and loved up!

...
Cutest couples at the NTAs: Rochelle and Marvin Humes to Wayne and Frankie Bridge
You're reading

Cutest couples at the NTAs: Rochelle and Marvin Humes to Wayne and Frankie Bridge

1/10
Next

Stacey Solomon looks incredible at the NTAs wearing a slinky red dress
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

We can't get over the red carpet looks at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night. As well as some show-stopping individuals, there were plenty of loved-up couples who stunned fans with their chic and co-ordinated styles. We thought it would be hard enough nailing your own red carpet outfit, let alone taking into account how it looks next to your significant other! Take a look at the cutest and best-dressed couples of the night...

 

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

Over a year after they tied the knot, the Love Island couple looked loved-up as they posed together on the red carpet. Olivia's stunning blue and black lace gown matched perfectly with Alex's all-black ensemble. 

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne

How sweet did Jacqueline and Dan look? Both opted for the monochrome look, with the former Eastenders actress donning a black strapless gown embellished with white floral detailing while former TOWIE star Dan looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie. 

Rochelle and Marvin Humes
3/10

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Can we take a moment to appreciate how stylish Rochelle and Marvin were? Mother-of-two Rochelle rocked a velvet Alex Perry plunging gown while her husband donned a rich blue suit and black shirt. These two are giving us serious couples goals!

 

PHOTOS: Best-dressed celebs at the 2020 NTAs: from Maura Higgins to Jesy Nelson

 

Adele Roberts and Kate Holderness
4/10

Adele Roberts and Kate Holderness

Fresh out of the I'm a Celebrity jungle, Adele has wasted no time cosying up to girlfriend Kate. The pair looked thrilled to be together at the NTAs, with Adele rocking a chic black suit that allowed Kate to stand out in clashing colours. She opted for a one-shouldered blue tulle gown with a colour-clashing red clutch - stunning!

Philip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe
5/10

Philip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe

The This Morning star and his wife Stephanie grinned for the cameras at the NTAs. The pair oozed elegance in matching black outfits, but we particularly loved Phil's velvet suit and bow tie combo.

Frankie and Wayne Bridge
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Frankie and Wayne Bridge

Matching the red carpet, Frankie looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder red glittering down, while her former footballer husband Wayne complimented her style in a black and white suit.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay 
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay 

Despite being married since 2003, Tess and Vernon looked like newlyweds as they cuddled up together on the red carpet. While they wore matching black outfits, we couldn't keep our eyes off Tess' black spotty jumpsuit by LA-based stylist Rachel Zoe.

 

MORE: Holly Willoughby wows in a strapless princess gown at the NTAs

 

Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley

Former TOWIE star Sam colour-clashed with the red carpet in her pretty pink dress and silver star-shaped clutch. Like a true gentleman, Paul allowed Sam to take the spotlight by opting for a pared-back blue and black ensemble. 

Joey Essex and Lorena Medina
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Joey Essex and Lorena Medina

Essex-born Joey looked smitten with his model girlfriend Lorena, giggling and sharing several kisses throughout the night. Joey wore a classic black suit and crisp white shirt while Lorena wowed in a green backless gown. 

 

READ: Stacey Solomon looks incredible at the 2020 NTAs wearing a slinky red dress

 

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan

Matching in monochrome! While Ercan opted for a timeless black suit and white shirt, Vicky wore a matching white off-the-shoulder gown and sparkly earrings. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...