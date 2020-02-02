Stylish celebrity couples at 2020 BAFTAs: Prince William & Kate Middleton to Hugh Grant & Anna Eberstein

What's better than one stylish celebrity at the 2020 BAFTAs? Two, of course. We were spoilt for choice when it came to couples outfit inspiration on the red carpet, with stars and their nearest and dearest looking loved up as they posed for pictures at the Royal Albert Hall. Hugh Grant & Anna Eberstein and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were among those that made the short-list of most stylish pairs on Sunday night. Keep scrolling to see other chic couples take on the red carpet…
Taron Edgerton and Emily Thomas
Taron looked dapper in a black suit and matching bow tie as he cosied up to girlfriend Emily, who looked equally as chic in a black one-shouldered dress.