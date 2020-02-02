﻿
Stylish celebrity couples at 2020 BAFTAs: Prince William & Kate Middleton to Hugh Grant & Anna Eberstein

What's better than one stylish celebrity at the 2020 BAFTAs? Two, of course. We were spoilt for choice when it came to couples outfit inspiration on the red carpet, with stars and their nearest and dearest looking loved up as they posed for pictures at the Royal Albert Hall. Hugh Grant & Anna Eberstein and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were among those that made the short-list of most stylish pairs on Sunday night. Keep scrolling to see other chic couples take on the red carpet…

 

Taron Edgerton and Emily Thomas

Taron looked dapper in a black suit and matching bow tie as he cosied up to girlfriend Emily, who looked equally as chic in a black one-shouldered dress.  

Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang O'Leary
2/7

Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang O'Leary

Shortly after announcing they are expecting their first child together, Dermot and Dee took to the red carpet in matching monochrome outfits. While it's too early to see Dee's baby bump, she wore a gorgeous black lace gown with a large white bow around the collar, while her TV presenter husband kept it classic in black.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Coordinating to perfection, the Duke of Duchess of Cambridge once again stole the spotlight at the BAFTAs. While William looked dapper in black and white, Kate recycled her white and gold Alexander McQueen gown that she was first pictured in during a 2012 visit to Malaysia.   

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein
4/7

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

We'd be smiling too if we looked as stylish as Hugh and Anna! The pair complemented one another, with Hugh rocking a classic black suit while his girlfriend wore a black velvet mini dress with touches of colour in a checked pattern. 

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire 
Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire 

Since they are set to marry later this year, it comes as no surprise that Pixie and Oliver looked smitten. And there's no better colour match than monochrome! While Pixie glowed in a white tiered gown, her fiance rocked an all-black ensemble, including a black shirt and black blazer. 

 

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
6/7

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

While Noah opted for a timeless black and white ensemble, it was Greta's green velvet gown that we couldn't take our eyes off. How pretty is the sweetheart neckline and embellished silver straps?

Liza Marshall and Mark Strong
7/7

Liza Marshall and Mark Strong

The pair wowed onlookers in simple black and blue outfits. As they posed for pictures on the red carpet, Liza stunned in a blue one-shouldered gown while Mark was elegant in black. 

 

